White Sox, Yankees to clash in ‘Dreams’ matchup next year
DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Major League Baseball is coming to the Field of Dreams movie site next year.
The Chicago White Sox announced Thursday that they will play the New York Yankees on Aug. 13, 2020, at the iconic Dyersville site.
“This will put the Field of Dreams on another level of popularity,” said Roman Weinberg, director of operations for Go The Distance Baseball, the company that owns the movie site.
A press release states that the teams will play “the first-ever Major League game in the Hawkeye State in an 8,000-seat ballpark constructed in the corn on the Dyersville farm site where the classic film was shot.”
That ballpark will be built near the field featured in the movie. Construction on it will begin this Tuesday, Aug. 13, exactly one year from the date of the game and a little more than 30 years from the release of the movie starring Kevin Costner and based on W.P. Kinsella’s “Shoeless Joe” novel.
No warning: Family recounts surviving stealthy tornado
At about 10 p.m. Monday night, the lights flicked on and off in the Thill family’s rural Dubuque home.
It had just started to rain, Zach Thill said. It was intense, and the wind speed was picking up.
Shortly thereafter, the lights went out — and stayed out. It was then that Zach and his wife, Nicole, went to get their 7-month-old son, Vincent, to head downstairs.
Just as the family was heading for shelter, “we heard the roof go,” Zach said.
Zach said a large section of his roof, including sheeting and shingles, got torn off, and 16 to 18 rafters were damaged. A large tree in the yard also was split by strong winds and fell over onto his truck, leaving minor damage.
The Thills were among a handful of victims of a twister that touched down Monday just southwest of the city. In its minutelong life on the ground, it produced winds of 100 mph and traveled 0.3 miles, crossing Ryan Road.
The National Weather Service on Tuesday confirmed the damage was caused by a tornado. But on Monday night, the stealthy twister came and went without so much as a storm watch being issued, let alone any warnings.
Neighborhood unity defining message of Dubuque event
Although they had signed up weeks ago to participate in Dubuque’s observance of National Night Out on Tuesday, the presence of volunteers from a gun safety advocacy group was almost too well-timed.
The volunteers encouraged attendees to securely store their guns in their homes to prevent accidental injuries and deaths, but their presence also was an ominous reminder of last weekend’s two mass shootings that left at least 31 people dead in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.
Fostering neighborhood unity and strengthening community-police connections by organizing events like National Night Out is one strategy Dubuque authorities hope reduces the threats of crime and violence.
The event, which occurred Tuesday night in Comiskey Park, was the city’s 10th consecutive observance. Similar events are held in more than 16,000 communities across all 50 states.
Panel members debate fees in ATV/UTV draft ordinance
Committee members on Monday debated whether an ordinance to allow ATVs and UTVs on Dubuque County’s roads should require that operators pay a county user fee.
Additionally, one committee member — County Recorder John Murphy — announced he opposed such an ordinance and shared a petition he received apparently signed by 37 area law enforcement officials who are against the move.
The committee, made up of county staff as well as an Iowa Department of Natural Resources warden, is tasked with drafting an ordinance that would set rules for legal recreational operation of ATVs and UTVs on county roads. Currently, only agricultural use is allowed.
On Monday, committee members finished reading and making suggestions on a draft ordinance. It will be updated before next heading to the county Board of Supervisors and being made available to the public for consideration.
The original draft of the ordinance suggested requiring a county user permit in addition to the state-required registration. Suggestions for the county fee included a $25 payment every three years or an annual $30 permit. However, multiple committee members said Monday that they did not think those fees should be required of all-terrain and utility vehicle owners.
Report: Problem gambling on rise
More Iowans were gambling and demonstrating symptoms of problem gambling last year than in 2015, according to a report commissioned by the Iowa Department of Public Health released today.
“Gambling Attitudes and Behaviors: A 2018 Survey of Adult Iowans” estimates that more than 1.7 million adult Iowans — or 73.8% of the adult population — gambled during the last 12 months. About 315,000, or 13.6%, experienced some symptoms of problem gambling.
Both figures have increased since the state assessed the behaviors in 2015. That analysis found that 68.1% of adult Iowans had gambled and 12.6% were classified as “at-risk” of having gambling problems.