Dubuque County Fair week offers plenty of activity
Strollers took over the Dubuque County Fairgrounds on Tuesday.
Hundreds of families came out to partake in the food, fun and animals at the fair’s first free admission day in many years. All guests avoided a $10 general admission fee that was collected beginning Wednesday.
From his post at the YMCA’s lemonade stand in the center of the fairgrounds, volunteer Rich Pfab said the lack of an entrance fee brought in more visitors than he’s seen in years past — and he and wife, Sandy, have been volunteering at the fair for more than 25 years.
“Because the weather’s nice and there’s free admission and the free show tonight, it brings the crowd out,” he said.
The fair included a host of animals from Down Under, food, eating contests and more.
Grandstand performers during fair week included country star Chris Young and former Styx frontman Dennis DeYoung.
State betting near the goal line in Iowa
Sports wagering likely will come to Iowa within a matter of weeks.
Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission members will convene for a special meeting on Tuesday, July 30, when they will consider authorizing “sports wagering and fantasy sports contests” in Iowa. If approved, these wagering activities could start in the state as early as noon Thursday, Aug. 15.
IRGC Administrator Brian Ohorilko confirmed that 18 of Iowa’s 19 casinos have applied for licenses that will allow them to offer sports wagering. That includes Q Casino and Hotel and Diamond Jo Casino in Dubuque.
Casino Queen in Marquette is the lone facility that has not applied for a license, Ohorilko said.
Ohorilko said he expects some Iowa casinos will be in a position to offer at least online sports gambling immediately after it becomes legal on Aug. 15. In Dubuque, it could take a bit longer.
Dream Center gets ready to make pitch for city aid
The Dubuque Dream Center is preparing a pitch to Dubuque City Council members that the organization should be made a priority during this year’s annual goal-setting session.
Each year, the council meets for a few days in August to plot its members’ goals for the next five years, as well as priorities for the year ahead. These sessions shape the policies, projects and partnerships the city will form to advance the council members’ vision.
This year, the Dream Center wants to be part of that.
Yesterday marked six years since the center’s founding on July 23, 2013. Since then, Executive Director Robert Kimble and his team have cultivated a rich curriculum of academic, athletic and arts programming to aid youth development, especially in the city’s most under-served demographics.
Last weekend, the Dream Center sent an email blast asking people to attend the council’s regular Aug. 5 meeting to promote the center becoming a priority for the next year. The email also asked for “seed money” from the city for a five-year period.
Kimble said the money would go toward an assessment so they can plan any further work.
Ex-White House physician returns to Platteville
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — At its essence, providing medical care to the president of the United States follows much the same protocol as with any other patient.
“The president is a human being and is subject to the same health risks and concerns as other people,” said Dr. Jeffrey Kueter, 47.
The retired U.S. Air Force colonel served as a White House physician during the presidencies of George W. Bush and Barack Obama and President-elect Donald Trump.
Now, nearly 30 years since graduating from Platteville High School, Kueter has returned to his hometown after accepting a position as a family medicine physician at Southwest Health’s Platteville clinic. Kueter practiced at the Air Force Academy Hospital in Colorado Springs, Colo., and Scott Air Force Base, near Belleville, Ill., before his assignment to the White House medical unit.
“The level of responsibility and the importance of taking care of the leader of the whole nation was singularly unique,” he said.
Dog park proposed in Port of Dubuque
A local group of dog lovers recently unveiled a proposal for a large dog park in the Port of Dubuque and is pushing for support from residents and city leaders.
The Friendly Intelligent Dog Owners of Dubuque had the park design created after the location — a 12.7-acre wedge just north of East Fifth Street and next to McGraw-Hill Higher Education — had been mentioned by City Council members in January as a possible site for such a park, according to FIDO President Lisa Johnson.
“We have been looking at different ideas for an additional dog park for at least two years,” she said. “Rather than complaining, we decided we needed to come up with ideas.”
Online Dubuque County property records state that the site — which it lists as 12.5 acres — is valued at $2.5 million.
Spokesman Randy Gehl wrote in an email that the City of Dubuque “is not currently actively marketing the property but welcomes proposals from developers interested in purchasing the property.” He said the cost is about $660,000 per acre, or about $8.4 million for the entire parcel.
A deeper dive into ways to personalize students’ education, broader-reaching mentoring opportunities and a new orchestra program are among initiatives being considered for Holy Family Catholic Schools.
Officials from Holy Family on Tuesday told about 25 people about their ideas to improve academics and activities available to students over the coming years.
The meeting was the third of five gatherings system officials are holding this summer and fall to outline proposals for a five-year strategic plan and to receive feedback from families to shape their goals.
One thing school leaders aim to do is fully embrace personalized learning initiatives, which place an emphasis on allowing students to learn at their own pace. System officials are in the process of phasing the program in for students in fourth through 12th grades.
Phillip Bormann, Holy Family’s chief administrator, said proposed initiatives include expanding opportunities that prepare high school students for their post-secondary education through programs such as internships and work experience.
“Those are all going to be personalized to the child, so getting our kids out in the community is going to be a big push,” he said.
Study shows rural job woes
A new study from a leading global business and economics research firm concluded that rural counties could have a tough hill to climb in the coming decade.
McKinsey Global Institute this month released a report forecasting “anemic” job growth in rural areas from now until 2030. The findings detail that population growth has “tilted toward urban America” and ushered in an era of “growing economic divergence.”
In a county-by-county breakdown, the report forecasts job growth between 0% and 5% in Grant County from now until 2030. Dubuque County also falls within that range, according to the study.
The report anticipates job losses in the next decade for Jones, Jackson, Delaware and Clayton counties in Iowa; Lafayette, Crawford and Iowa counties in Wisconsin; and Jo Daviess County in Illinois.