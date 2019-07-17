Each of Dubuque’s two casinos posted strong results in the second quarter of 2019 as officials prepare for a brand-new revenue stream.
Q Casino and Hotel reported gaming revenue of $13.06 million in the year’s second quarter, which wrapped up on the final day of June. That is up from $12.83 million during the same three-month stretch a year ago.
Diamond Jo Casino generated $18.24 million in gaming revenue during that three-month stretch, about 1.5% higher than the previous year.
Speaking Tuesday during the monthly meeting of the Dubuque Racing Association Board of Directors, Q Casino CEO Jesus Aviles said the solid quarter has helped Q right the ship.
“The second quarter is what we call the catch-up quarter,” he said. “The first quarter is subject to all the snow and weather mishaps that lead to low visitation and low revenue lines, but the second quarter has us caught up.”
In the year’s first quarter, Diamond Jo and Q casinos generated $16.3 million and $12.1 million, respectively. The DRA is the nonprofit license-holder of both Dubuque casinos.
Tuesday’s gathering also presented an opportunity for gaming officials to discuss the implementation of sports betting in Dubuque.
Aviles said Q Casino could begin offering sports betting in late August, noting that crews already have installed new televisions in the casino’s upper-level sports bar, which will serve as a sports-betting venue.
He said he remains “cautiously optimistic” about its potential.
David Strow, a spokesman for Diamond Jo Casino parent company Boyd Gaming, said the Dubuque facility could commence sports betting “in time for the start of the NFL regular season.” The National Football League season starts Sept. 5.
Strow noted that Boyd Gaming recently has added sports- betting amenities in Mississippi and Pennsylvania. The performance of these venues has offered insight into what might occur in Dubuque.
“What we’ve seen is an uptick in visitation,” he said.
DRA officials also discussed a new grant program Tuesday.
Kathy Young, the DRA’s director of grants, said applications for the special projects grant program will open Wednesday.
The new program will offer funding to mid-sized projects in Dubuque. A total of about $300,000 is available this year. Agencies can request grants of $50,000 to $250,000.
Unlike the DRA’s traditional grants, organizations can put special projects funding toward startup or staffing costs. Awards through the special grants program also are larger than typical DRA grants, which were capped at $50,000, Young said.
“I think we will have pretty good interest,” she said. “I have had quite a few organizations reach out to me already.”