MONTICELLO, Iowa — The second night of grandstand entertainment at the Great Jones County Fair featured two 1990s rock-and-roll greats.
But along with headliner Hootie & the Blowfish and opener Barenaked Ladies, a third performer — the heat index — played throughout the show.
The temperature was a balmy 88 degrees at the concert’s start, shortly after 8 p.m.
“Well now that it’s cooled down to about 105 (degrees), are we ready to rock?” asked Barenaked Ladies lead singer Ed Robertson, already sporting a soaked T-shirt. “I swore, guys, I wouldn’t sweat tonight.”
Although plenty of people arrived at the fairgrounds in the early morning to stake a seat on the free hillside viewing area, when the “pit” area directly in front of the stage opened to concertgoers around 6:30 p.m., just a handful were waiting to enter.
Steve McNeil, 32, of North Liberty, Iowa, arrived at 1 p.m. and found a vacant queue.
“Every other time I’ve been to a show here at Jones County, the line’s gotten so jam-packed, and now it’s not,” he said. “That’s all right.”
MILLENNIAL NOSTALGIA
In good humor, Robertson joked that listeners began packing the concert grounds during the band’s performance for the purpose of getting a good viewing spot for Hootie & the Blowfish.
“That’s OK. We respect that,” he said. “We’re just the hors d’oeuvres. The entrée is yet to come.”
The Canadian band performed a medley of hits from its 1998 album “Stunt,” including “It’s All Been Done” and “One Week,” along with jams like “Pinch Me.”
Robertson prefaced their performance of 1992’s “Brian Wilson” by noting it was released only on a cassette tape. The crowd cheered.
“Yes, we have some people over 30 here tonight,” quipped drummer Tyler Stewart.
ENTRÉE SERVED
Ultimately, a loyal crowd of about 15,000 Hootie fans filled the grounds.
Excitement built for their arrival, with audience members speculating whether the group would play Old Crow Medicine Show’s song, “Wagon Wheel.”
Darius Rucker, Hootie’s lead vocalist, covered the number in 2013, which jumped to No. 1 on the Hot Country Songs chart.
Matt and Dorenda Walters, of De Soto, Iowa, scored a front-row view of the show.
Matt observed that Hootie scheduled two Iowa performances this year — the second in August at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines. The spouses said they prefer the concert views in Monticello.
“There is not a bad seat here,” Dorenda said.
25-YEAR CELEBRATION
Hootie & the Blowfish reunited for their 44-city Group Therapy Tour after the band took a hiatus in 2008.
The celebration marks the 25th anniversary of their breakout album “Cracked Rear View,” which spawned Top 10 hits like “Hold My Hand” and “Let Her Cry.” The latter song garnered a Grammy Award and the South Carolina-based band took the Best New Artist category.
“I’m back on the road with my boys,” Rucker told the crowd.
The set list included nearly as many covers as original tracks, including The Beatles’ “With a Little Help from My Friends,” Led Zeppelin’s “Hey Hey What Can I Do” and R.E.M.’s “Losing My Religion.”
“We play this song in tribute to a band that changed the way I heard music,” Rucker said of R.E.M. “Without them, I don’t know if we would be successful.”
He also dedicated a cover of “Will the Circle Be Unbroken?” to fallen service members.
“I say to all our military people, God bless you,” Rucker said.
Throughout the concert, a large LED screen illuminated the stage with panoramas of churches, boxcar trains and lakeside fireflies.
Rucker also fulfilled the evening’s promise of a healthy serving of country music, swinging into fiddle-filled, finger-snapping rendition of “Wagon Wheel.”
During the encore, the band performed a mashup of their iconic “Only Wanna Be With You” and Kool & The Gang’s 1981 disco-funk single “Get Down On It.”