Rod Henry’s time volunteering at the Dubuque County Fairgrounds reaches back decades.
He got his start as a young Boy Scout helping out in the Lutheran Laymen’s League stand. At 69, he still volunteers at the booth, but also has racked up hundreds more hours helping out at the fairgrounds in recent years.
“The people you work around are great,” Henry said. “It doesn’t even seem like a job.”
Henry will be hard at work in the Lutheran group’s stand at this year’s Dubuque County Fair, which kicks off on Tuesday, July 23, and continues through Sunday, July 28.
However, he also can be found at the fairgrounds throughout the year, offering his time to help cook for events and to assist however he is needed. He is among the fair’s most frequent volunteers, General Manager Kevin Kotz said.
“All you have to do is ask and he will put his many talents to use for us,” Kotz said.
Though Henry got his start helping out at the county fair as a child, he continued to make it a priority as he got older.
His job as a chemical plant operator kept him busy, but he would take a vacation each year to spend the week volunteering with fellow members of St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, serving up sodas, malts and ice cream.
“We enjoyed it, but it was something that had to be done,” he said. “It takes a lot of people to get it done.”
After retiring more than two years ago, Henry started to get more involved at the fairgrounds with encouragement from his wife, Nancy, who is on the fair’s board.
He has since stepped in to help out with cooking for different fairground events throughout the year, such as at races, auctions and parties. During summers, Henry can be found volunteering on Saturdays for auctions and Sundays for races.
He also has helped out with other projects, such as painting the 4-H building earlier this year. Kotz said Henry has likely put in more than 250 hours at the fairgrounds so far this year and easily puts in at least 400 hours in a 12-month period.
“I bet he is literally here once a week volunteering, if not more,” Kotz said.
When he isn’t at the fairgrounds, Henry spends another five or so hours each week at the Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Gardens, where he and his wife help maintain the Japanese garden.
That allows him to get outdoors and get in some exercise while still filling a need, Henry said.
Henry believes that if an organization needs volunteers, and he can help, then he should.
However, he particularly enjoys helping out at the fairgrounds because he likes the people with whom he works, including Kotz.
“All the people around this fair are great to be around, and they help,” Henry said.
Kotz said Henry will do pretty much anything that is asked of him.
“He’s like every volunteer should be,” Kotz said. “They’re friendly, willing to put their ideas forward. He’s just fun.”