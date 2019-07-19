River Travel Magazine has announced nominees for its Best of the River 2019 contest, which highlights accommodations, attractions, food and drink, tours and trails along the Great River Road, which stretches 3,000 miles from northern Minnesota to the Gulf of Mexico.
Multiple area attractions are contenders in the more than 60 categories, including the Potosi (Wis.) Brewery, Hotel Julien Dubuque and the Cuba City Presidential Caboose.
People can vote until Aug. 15 at www.bit.ly/2LNuKnz. Winners will be announced Sept. 1.