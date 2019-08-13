COLESBURG, Iowa -- A Colesburg man faces a felony charge for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman multiple times.
Douglas J. Hermsen, 57, is charged in Iowa District Court of Delaware County with third-degree sexual abuse. His next court hearing is set for Tuesday, Aug. 20.
According to court documents, Hermsen repeatedly touched a woman inappropriately over a several-week period. On Aug. 1, Hermsen grabbed her inappropriately and repeatedly attempted to kiss her.
The Telegraph Herald does not identify victims of alleged sexual crimes.
Documents state that Hermsen admitted to all of the "sexual contact" of which he was accused.