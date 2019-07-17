STOCKTON, Ill. – Northwest Illinois Economic Development will hold its third annual Seed Money Competition from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, at the Stockton Township Library, 140 W. Benton Ave., Stockton.
Businesses in Jo Daviess, Carroll and Whiteside counties will have 10 minutes to present their new business or service concept and execution plan to Build It/Grow It business participants who will vote for the best plan, according to a press release. The competition winner will receive $1,000.
Email info@nwiled.org by Thursday, July 25, for more information.