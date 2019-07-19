ELIZABETH, Ill. — A motorcyclist severely injured in a crash earlier this month in Jo Daviess County has died from his injuries.
Gary M. Dangelser, 68, of Bellevue, Iowa, died at 1:15 p.m. Monday at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, according to a press release issued Thursday by the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department.
It does not provide any updated information on Dangelser’s passenger, Constance Pixley-Dangelser, who also was airlifted to Iowa City for treatment after the wreck.
The crash occurred at about 3 p.m. July 7 on U.S. 20 near South Derinda Road in rural Elizabeth. The sheriff’s department reported that an eastbound vehicle driven by Allison M. Hoeger, 18, of Port Barrington, struck the Dangelsers’ motorcycle.