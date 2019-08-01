ORAN, Iowa — Authorities said an Edgewood man was killed in a two-vehicle wreck Wednesday in Fayette County.
According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, Melody A. Hewitt, 19, of Oelwein, was approaching the intersection of W Avenue and Iowa 3 at about 1:46 p.m. Troopers said she failed to yield when entering the highway.
Hewitt’s vehicle was struck by another driven by Charles E. Meyers, 66, of Edgewood, according to the report. Meyers was killed and Hewitt was injured, the report stated.
The crash remains under investigation.