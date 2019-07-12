SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Absolute Science, 9:30 a.m., Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St. An educational program aimed at children of all ages to become engaged in the world of science through demonstrations and experiments.
Senior Citizen Activities, 10 a.m., Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 10-11 a.m. senior fitness friends exercise; 10:30-11:30 a.m. blood pressure screening by Paramount Ambulance third Friday of the month; 11:30 a.m. lunch.
Moon Rover STEM Craft, 10 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Northeast Iowa Community College branch, 8342 NICC Drive, Peosta, Iowa. Build and decorate a wind-up moon rover. For those in kindergarten through third grade.
Building Creativity One Block at a Time, 2 p.m., Dyersville (Iowa) Area Chamber of Commerce, 1100 16th Ave. Court SE. Theme is “A Universe of Stories.” This program is for all ages; children younger than 7 must be accompanied by an adult or older partner.
Teen Advisory Board, 3 p.m., Galena (Ill.) Public Library, 601 S. Bench St.
Meet & Greet Singles 50+, 5 p.m., Shot Tower Inn, 390 Locust St. Come for friends, food and/or cards. Details: Carol, 563-599-2957.
Tackle Fun and Games, 6:30 p.m., Dyersville, Iowa. The Teen Advisory Council to the Kennedy Library will host a fundraising game stand at Downtown Friday Night.
Tri-State Singles Club Friday Night Dinner, Junction 21, 7653 Old Highway Road, Peosta, Iowa. Details: Mary Lou, 563-588-1175, for reservations.
The Salvation Army, The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St. 9 a.m.-noon intermediate line dancing.
Saturday
Dubuque Farmers Market, 7 a.m., City Hall at 10th-13th streets and Iowa Street.
Galena (Ill.) Farmers Outdoor Market, 7 a.m., Old Market House, 123 N. Commerce St.
St. Luke’s Tiffany Windows Tours, 8:30 a.m., St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 1199 Main St. Free; donations accepted for restoration.
Driftless Stargazing presents Space Rocks, 10 a.m., Dyersville (Iowa) Area Chamber of Commerce, 1100 16th Ave. Court SE. Sort through and classify the many “rocks” circling the sun before taking a look at the “rocks” that fall to Earth.
Clothes Giveaway, 9 p.m., Dubuque Church of God, 1496 Central Ave. Clothes of all sizes for all ages. All are welcome. Details: The Rev. Kuhn, 563-581-3101.
Mississippi Trails Hiking Club, Hy-Vee, Camp Street. Meet at 1 p.m. for a hike at Wickiup Hill Learning Area, Toddville, Iowa.
4-H Horse Workshop, Jones County Fairgrounds, 800 North Maple St., Monticello, Iowa. If you are showing a horse for 4-H and/or FFA at the Great Jones County Fair, you must attend one of these workshops with your horse to be eligible.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
Galena Festival of the Performing Arts, noon, Turner Hall, 115 S. Bench St., Galena, Ill.
River of Music Concerts, 6 p.m., Ingleside Park, 200 S. River Park Drive, Guttenberg, Iowa.
Johnnie Walker, 6 p.m., Palace, 149 E. Ave. E., Dyersville, Iowa.
Downtown Friday Night, 6:30 p.m., Dyersville, Iowa. Music provided by Whiskey Revival.
HTM (Hoffmann, Troy, Marceau), 7 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 7 p.m., Dubuque Driving Range, 10740 U.S. 52.
Aaron Lewis, 7 p.m., Q Casino, 1855 Greyhound Park Road. Special guests Ben Danaher and Corey Cox.
Katie Sullivan, 7 p.m., Frank O’Dowd’s Irish Pub, 9853 U.S. 20, Galena, Ill.
Music On The March, 7 p.m., Dalzell Field, 1800 Clarke Drive.
“Mary Poppins,” 7:30 p.m., The Grand Opera House, 135 W. Eighth St.
Galena Festival of the Performing Arts, 7:30 p.m., Turner Hall, 115 S. Bench St., Galena, Ill. Scott Coulter.
“Godspell,” 7:30 p.m., Five Flags Theater, 405 Main St. Rising Star Theatre Company production.
Statue of Liberty, 8 p.m., Hotel Julien Dubuque, 200 Main St., Riverboat Lounge.
Karaoke/Open Mic, 8:30 p.m., 7 Hills Brewing Co., 1085 Washington St.
Album Release Party, 9 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St. Release of Todd McDonough’s album, “The Grand Roulette,” with a show from McDonough.
Mutilated By Zombies, Casket Robbery and Ancient Elm, 10 p.m., The Lift, 180 Main St.
Saturday
Galena Festival of the Performing Arts, noon, Turner Hall, 115 S. Bench St., Galena, Ill.
Beer Wine and Music Bus Tour, 12:30 p.m., Fergedaboudit Vineyard and Winery, 4595 W. Speer Road, Hanover, Ill. Cost is $165 per person for the tour and $20 per person for live music.
Garrett Hillary, 1:30 p.m., Fergedaboudit Vineyard and Winery, 4595 W. Speer Road, Hanover, Ill.
Theresa Rosetta, 7 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 South Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Mooney Hollow Barn Dance, 7 p.m., Mooney Hollow Barn, 12471 U.S. 52, Green Island. The Country Tradition Band will perform.
Katie Sullivan, 7 p.m., Frank O’Dowd’s Irish Pub, 9853 U.S. 20, Galena, Ill.
“Mary Poppins,” 7:30 p.m., The Grand Opera House, 135 W. Eighth St.
“Godspell,” 7:30 p.m., Five Flags Theater, 405 Main St. Rising Star Theatre Company production.
Josh Yeltman, 8 p.m., Hotel Julien Dubuque, 200 Main St., Riverboat Lounge.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 9 p.m., Dog House Lounge, 1646 Asbury Road.
Boogie Monster, 9 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St. Cost is $5.
VISUAL ARTS
Saturday
Naturals by Heart One-Year Anniversary Open House, 9 a.m., Rockdale United Methodist Church, 1500 Old Mill Road. Five vendors will attend.
DESTINATIONS
Saturday
Walk with General Grant, 10 a.m. and noon, DeSoto House Hotel, 230 S. Main St., Galena, Ill. No reservations are needed.
LIFESTYLE
Saturday
Fitness for Dancers, 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., Statera Integrated Health and Wellness Solutions, 3375 Lake Ridge Drive. A two-hour workshop for competitive dancers. Learn to focus on building muscle needed to perform various pieces of technique.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Al-Anon, 12 a.m., Dubuque Area Intergroup, 1668 Asbury Road. Details: 563-590-0232.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 1024, 7:30 a.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1755 Delhi St. 7:45 a.m. weigh-in, 9 a.m. meeting. Details: 563-588-1546.
Alcoholics Anonymous Living Sober Group, 9 a.m., Dubuque AA, 1646 Asbury Road. Details: 563-557-9196.
Reformers Unanimous — Addiction Recovery, 7 p.m., Bible Baptist Church, 940 Walker St.
Alcoholics Anonymous — Vision for Hope Group, MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, sixth floor. Details: 563-557-9196.
Saturday
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., Attitude Adjustment Group, 1166 Main St., lower level. Details: 563-557-9196.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., Westside Club Room, 1646 Asbury Road, suite 7. Just the first 164 Pages group.
Alcoholic Anonymous: The Something New Group, 9 a.m., Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2155 University Avenue. Meeting is based on “As Bill Sees It” and the “AA 12 and 12.” Details: 563-663-3631.
Pet Loss Support Group, 11 a.m., Dubuque Regional Humane Society, 4242 Chavenelle Road. Assists people through the grieving process of losing a pet. Free and open to public.
Al-Anon Saturday Morning AFG, MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, rooms 1A and 1B.
Debtors Anonymous, MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1H. Money and debt meeting from 10:30-11:30 a.m., with quiet time for working on numbers from 11:30-noon. Details: debtorsanonymous.org.
AA Women’s Group, MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1A. Meet at 10:30 a.m.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today and Saturday
Tri-State Independent Blind Society Bingo, 6:25 p.m., Tri-State Independent Blind Society, 1068 Cedar Cross Road. 6:25 p.m. warm-up, and 7 p.m. regular games. $6 packs. Two jackpots: One pays up to $1,000 and one up to $2,500.
Saturday
TARDIS Escape Room Challenge, 6 p.m., James Kennedy Public Library, 320 First Ave. E., Dyersville, Iowa.