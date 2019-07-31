EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Jo Daviess County’s state representative lamented the impact recent legislation will have on Illinois towns that border other states during a public event Tuesday in East Dubuque.
Rep. Andrew Chesney, R-Freeport, held his Pizza and Politics event at Timmerman’s Supper Club, where he shared with county residents his reaction to bills passed during the most recent legislative session. About 40 people attended.
Chesney criticized the Democrat-led Legislature for increasing taxes and spending in a state with high amounts of debt. Particularly troubling was an increase in the state’s gas tax from 19 to 38 cents per gallon, as well as plans to raise the state’s minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2025.
“This sort of legislation crushes East Dubuque,” Chesney said. “We are a border district, which creates even more economic competition.”
Chesney said the fuel tax increase would encourage drivers on the border to cross state lines to fill up their tanks. The increase in the minimum wage, meanwhile, would dissuade more businesses from establishing themselves in Illinois, he said.
“We need to be more sensitive to the impact that these bills are having,” Chesney said. “They aren’t helping our district.”
Chesney also commented on recent criticism launched at U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, a Democrat who represents Jo Daviess County in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Bustos, chairwoman for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, has received criticism about a lack of diversity in committee staff.
Chesney said he has drawn attention to the criticism as a way of denouncing the ways in which he feels Democrats unjustly use race and gender issues to condemn Republicans.
“The Democrat party always talks diversity, but they don’t practice it,” Chesney said. “It doesn’t reflect what they say.”
Contacted by the Telegraph Herald on Tuesday, representatives with Bustos’ office issued a statement.
“Today has been a sobering day filled with tough conversations that too often we avoid, but I can say confidently that we are taking the first steps toward putting the DCCC back on path to protect and expand our majority, with a staff that truly reflects the diversity of our Democratic caucus and our party,” Bustos said in the release.
Susan Strand, of Galena, told Chensey she was concerned with what she sees as mounting corruption at the state capitol.
“I want to know if anything is being done about Illinois being so corrupt,” Strand said. “It seems things are only getting worse.”
Mike Figueroa, of Galena, said he wants lawmakers to address the state’s economic status and mounting debt.
“Each day, I am more amazed at how crazy things are getting,” Figueroa said. “I don’t know how it’s going to be solved.”
Chesney said being in the Republican minority makes it difficult to affect change.