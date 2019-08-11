DYERSVILLE, Iowa — For Wesley Poole, of Dyersville, trucks have always been a passion.
And now Poole, 28, has turned that passion into a business — one that has earned him national recognition.
“I’ve always been a truck enthusiast, since I was a kid,” he said. “Being able to do a lot of things with a truck is a staple for the community.”
Poole now owns and operates Forged Authority. He recently patented a product called a mounting frame rail, which allows for greater versatility in a truck bed.
“It’s really tailoring your truck to have accessories to fit your life, but being able to take those (accessories) out because our lives are always changing,” he said.
The mounting frame rail makes it possible to remove once-permanent truck bed items, such as toolboxes and other attachments.
“You can carry more of the things you need,” Poole said. “I can take my accessories out and still have full bed space.”
Poole began working on the product in 2014, drafting an initial design and working on a prototype. After two years, he began working with Rauen Precision Machining in Farley to manufacture the products.
Keeping production close to home was a priority, Poole said.
“It 100% needs to be local, small-town manufacturing,” he said. “It’s 100% made in America, and we’re proud of it.”
Along with the mounting frame rail, Poole’s business sells accessory kits that help secure and mount attachments for motocross, fishing and tailgating. Biking and kayaking attachments are in the works.
“It’s having the ability to be versatile instead of cobbling it in there,” he said. “We’re the manufactured organization.”
Jon Dolphin, a production manager with Rauen Precision Machining, said some changes were made “here and there” to the initial design. He has enjoyed working with Poole on the final product.
“It’s cool to see that local people are willing to get out there and make products for everyone in the U.S.,” he said. “It’s neat that he’s willing to step out and give (an idea) a try.”
The next test for Poole’s products will begin at the Specialty Equipment Marketing Association Show in Las Vegas in November.
Poole said he is part of SEMA’s Young Entrepreneur Network, which hosts an annual Launch Pad competition at the show. His product is among the top 15 — out of 100 — that will vie for a top-10 spot to present onstage at the show.
“I jokingly described it to family and friends as getting to go to the NFL draft,” he said. “For the car world, there’s no bigger stage than SEMA. It’s surreal.”
Online votes will determine the top 10. Poole said that though his hope is to continue on in the competition, he will “just smile and take it in” and “focus on the product and focus on what’s real.”
The possibility of presenting at the show is humbling, Poole said, explaining that he never expected for his idea to get this far.
“I don’t think it started off as a company idea,” he said. “It was just something cool for myself.
“I’m just a small-town Midwestern guy chasing the American dream. Just chasing a passion, taking creativity and turning it into something that can actually be fruitful in life and (provide) career freedom and financial security.”
Hard work and perseverance is Poole’s advice to other dreamers.
“Success is possible if you try hard enough,” he said. “Anything’s possible if you want it bad enough. Just keep trying and it’ll all fall into place.”