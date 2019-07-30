EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — East Dubuque has a new police chief.
City Council members voted unanimously Monday night to hire Luke Kovacic, 38, to fill the position, effective immediately.
Kovacic has worked for the East Dubuque Police Department as a patrolman since 2009, being brought on full time in 2011. He also serves as a detective for the department.
He will be paid a $65,000 salary, with a $5,000 stipend for his first year.
City Manager Loras Herrig said the stipend was added due to the expected extra workload Kovacic will have as a result of the Police Department having two vacant positions.
The department currently has four officers, including the new chief.
Longtime Police Chief Steve O’Connell retired at the end of April, and Sgt. Mickey Huseman was appointed to serve as interim chief while a search was conducted to fill the position.
The city had 80 applicants for the opening.
Council members also agreed on Monday to give Huseman $3,000 as compensation for assuming the role of police chief over the past three months.
Kovacic said he felt he was qualified to lead the department and steer it in the right direction.
“There needs to be some fresh eyes,” he said. “I thought I was the best candidate for the position.”
Mayor Kirk VanOstrand said city staff examined numerous candidates, but he always felt Kovacic was the right choice for the position.
“Luke has always been my first choice,” VanOstrand said. “He’s always been a super guy, and he knows his stuff. We’re lucky to have him.”
Kovacic said he hopes to continue to improve the Police Department and intends to restore any confidence that has been lost in the department in recent years. Former Assistant Police Chief Gerald Fluhr resigned last year amid allegations that he made unwanted, inappropriate advances toward several women.
“I want people to know that I will be a proactive chief,” Kovacic said. “We are going to regain the faith that maybe the community has lost because of some bad publicity. It’s going to be positive.”