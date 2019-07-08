Jake Fassbinder said he expected the U.S. national team to win the Women’s World Cup title and more.
“I think it’s time for the U.S. to make a statement, about women’s soccer and women’s sports in general,” Fassbinder said at a Women’s World Cup watch party held Sunday at Dimensional Brewing Co. in Dubuque.
The U.S. won the Women’s World Cup for a record fourth time Sunday, beating the Netherlands, 2-0.
“I’ve been following soccer my whole life,” said Fassbinder, 29, of Dubuque.
He wore a jersey of the Italian professional club team Internazionale Milan to the watch party.
“You hear stories about certain championships won that have shaped countries, and this could be something like that,” he said.
The watch party drew more than 30 people to the bar on lower Main Street.
Josh Bolton, 37, of Dubuque, arrived early to cheer for the United States.
“Anytime you can watch a game of this magnitude with people who are really into it, it’s better than watching it at home,” Bolton said.
Bolton said he expected the United States to take home the World Cup.
“They were the favorites coming into the tournament,” he said. “Megan Rapinoe has been really good, and I’m looking forward to seeing her back out there.”
The team’s captain, Rapinoe had missed the United States’ semifinal victory over England with an injury. She scored the Americans’ opening goal on Sunday with a second-half penalty kick and finished the tournament as its leading scorer. Rose Lavelle added a second goal for the United States.
Hope Jaeger, 10, of Dubuque, wore a red-and-white striped shirt and blue shorts as she cheered on the U.S. while sipping a root beer.
“I think they are going to win,” she said before kickoff.
Hope attended the watch party with her 11-year-old brother, Brian, and her dad, David Jaeger, 47.
“I thought this (watch party) would be a great experience for the kids, to see Team USA go for a goal and win and it’s nice to have the camaraderie of more fans around. It makes it more enjoyable.”
The U.S. came close to scoring several times in the first half, only to be stopped by Dutch goalkeeper Sari van Veenendaal. Austin Riedl, 25, of Dubuque, said van Veenendaal’s play had made a difference in the first half.
“She has been amazing, to say the least,” Riedl said. “But sooner or later, the ball has to go in.”