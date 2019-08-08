SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Picnic in the Park, 11 a.m., Swiss Valley Park, 13606 Swiss Valley Road, Walnut Pavilion, Peosta, Iowa. Pack a lunch and join a naturalist to learn about a nature topic. Features hands-on activities, including playing games and exploration.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon-5 p.m. sit-and-sew club; 6:30-7:30 p.m. yoga.
Farmers Market, 2 p.m., Dyersville (Iowa) Area Chamber of Commerce, 1100 16th Ave. Court SE. Area vendors selling produce, baked goods, wine and more.
Gary’s Graffiti Nights, 5 p.m., Kennedy Mall, 555 John F. Kennedy Road. Features 1979 and older classic cars, trucks, hot rods, customs and muscle cars. Free. Public welcome and cooler-friendly. No animals. Details: 563-557-9440.
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St., 1 p.m. kitchen bingo; 1 p.m. line dancing.
Friday
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 10-11 a.m. senior fitness friends exercise; 11:30 a.m. lunch.
Meet & Greet Singles 50+, 5 p.m., Shot Tower Inn, 390 Locust St. Come for friends, food and/or cards. Details: Carol, 563-599-2957.
Steamfest, 6:30 p.m., James Kennedy Public Library, 320 First Ave. E., Dyersville, Iowa. Play with robots and circuits, create using the Doodle Pens and button maker, and participate in other activities, including a scavenger hunt. For all ages.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
“Beauty and the Beast,” 1 p.m., Five Flags Theater, 405 Main St. Rising Star Theatre Company presentation.
Ron Lubbers, 4 p.m., Windsor Park, 801 Davis St.
Johnnie Walker, 6 p.m., Tony Roma’s, 350 Bell St.
Blu Flame, 7 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100.
Big Band and Oldies Dance, 5 p.m., American Legion Hall, 1306 Delhi St. Dance music from big band to oldies, plus requests.
Muddy Ruckus, 7 p.m., Blu Room, 600 Central Ave.
Friday
“Beauty and the Beast,” 1 and 7 p.m., Five Flags Theater, 405 Main St. Rising Star Theatre Company presentation.
River of Music Concerts, 6 p.m., Ingleside Park, 200 S. River Park Drive, Guttenberg, Iowa.
Downtown Friday Night, 6:30 p.m., downtown Dyersville, Iowa 136 and Floyd Road. Food, games and music by Whiskey Revival.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 7 p.m., Dubuque Driving Range, 10740 U.S. 52.
Al Ronek, 7 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100.
3 Doors Down, 7 p.m., Q Casino and Hotel, 1855 Greyhound Park Road, Back Waters Stage.
Hearthfire Duo, 7 p.m., Frank O’Dowd’s Irish Pub, 9853 U.S. 20, Galena, Ill.
Theresa Rosetta, 7 p.m., Dimensional Brewing Co.,
67 Main St.
JJ Schmitz & Ben Dunegan, 8 p.m., Hotel Julien Dubuque,
200 Main St., Riverboat Lounge.
Karaoke/Open Mic, 8:30 p.m., 7 Hills Brewing Co., 1085 Washington St. Open Mic from 8:30 to 10 and karaoke from 10 to midnight.
Latin Club Night, 9 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Dubuque Area Support Group, noon., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1B. Details: 855-444-6443 or info@biaia.org.
Dubuque’s Memory Cafe, 10 a.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1755 Delhi St. A place for friendship for people with dementia and their caregivers.
Adult Children of Alcoholics and Dysfunctional Families, 6 p.m., Northeast Iowa Community College Town Clock Business Center, 680 Main St. Details: John W., 815-281-1041.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 7 p.m., Dubuque Fellowship Club, 1166 Main St. Founders speaker meeting. Details: 563-557-9196.
Sex Addicts Anonymous, 7 p.m., For those recovering from sex addiction. Call 563-663-6701 and leave a message, or email dubuquesaa@gmail.com. All inquiries are anonymous.
Al-Anon Night Beginners AFG, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1A.
Friday
Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 1024, 7:30 a.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1755 Delhi St. 7:45 a.m. weigh-in, 9 a.m. meeting. Details: 563-588-1546.
Alcoholics Anonymous Living Sober Group, 9 a.m., Dubuque AA, 1646 Asbury Road. Details: 563-557-9196.
Al-Anon, 6:30 p.m., Dubuque Area Intergroup, 1668 Asbury Road. Details: 563-590-0232.
Reformers Unanimous — Addiction Recovery, 7 p.m., Bible Baptist Church, 940 Walker St.
FOOD & DRINK
Today
Asbury (Iowa) Eagles Club Steak Night, 5 p.m., Asbury Eagles Club, 5900 Saratoga Road. Includes a steak sandwich and all the trimmings. Cost is $10. Proceeds benefit the Eagles Community Fund.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today
Bingo, 6 p.m., Joliet Event Center, 781 Locust St. Early games start at 6:10, regular games start at 7. Refreshments, beer, mixed drinks and popcorn.
Embroiderer’s Guild of America Fleur de Lis Chapter, 7 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1755 Delhi St. Details: Ruth at 563-580-3234.
St. Francis Xavier Bingo, 7 p.m., 104 Third St. SW, Dyersville, Iowa, parish hall.
Friday
Tri-State Independent Blind Society Bingo, 6:25 p.m., 1068 Cedar Cross Road. 6:25 p.m. warm-up, and 7 p.m. regular games. $6 packs. Two jackpots: One pays up to $1,000 and one up to $2,500.