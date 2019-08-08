At about 10 p.m. Monday night, the lights flicked on and off in the Thill family’s rural Dubuque home.
It had just started to rain, Zach Thill said. It was intense, and the wind speed was picking up.
Shortly thereafter, the lights went out — and stayed out. It was then that Zach and his wife, Nicole, went to get their 7-month-old son, Vincent, to head downstairs.
“We thought that it was bad enough (that) we should head toward the basement when the power went completely out,” he said.
Just as the family was heading for shelter, “we heard the roof go,” Zach said.
“It was a screeching noise from the shingles and nails going and the rafters breaking,” he recalled.
Zach said a large section of his roof, including sheeting and shingles, were torn off, and 16 to 18 rafters were damaged. A large tree in the yard also was split by strong winds and fell over onto his truck, leaving minor damage.
The Thills were among a handful of victims of a twister that touched down Monday just southwest of the city. In its minutelong life on the ground, it produced winds of 100 mph and traveled 0.3 miles, crossing Ryan Road.
The National Weather Service on Tuesday confirmed the damage was caused by a tornado. But on Monday night, the stealthy twister came and went without so much as a storm watch being issued, let alone any warnings.
Rich Kinney, warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said on Wednesday that a special weather statement was issued prior to the tornado’s formation. However, the brief nature and intensity made the tornado virtually impossible to see on their equipment.
“In all of these events, we go back and review the data and the event,” he said. “There was no indication on our radar to warrant a tornado warning at that time. Our radar is a powerful tool, but it can’t see every quickly developing tornado.”
Tornadoes can strike quickly and with little warning, according to Kinney.
“They are very difficult, in most cases, to get a tornado warning out with any kind of advance warning or lead time,” he said.
The National Weather Service issues severe weather watches and warnings based on the data it receives from its equipment throughout the region.
Tom Berger, director of the Dubuque County Emergency Management Agency, said once these notices are received, he will dispatch local storm spotters — including law enforcement officials and firefighters — to radio back information about the weather in their area.
This information then is transmitted back to the NWS to create a greater understanding of the storm.
“We have constant contact with the National Weather Service, and (they) check to see if (the weather) coincides with what they see on the radar,” Berger said.
Storm spotters are key, according to Kinney. “We really rely on folks out in the field,” he said. “That helps us provide the ability to issue warnings.”
There is no tornado siren in rural locations like where the Thills live, Berger said. And in communities in which there are sirens, it is the responsibility of the municipalities to use them.
“That storm just intensified in the cornfield there,” he said. “There wasn’t really much indication (of a tornado). There was just no way to predict in that instance.”
The Thills have been focused on getting their damaged roof fixed. Their neighbors helped apply a temporary tarp.
It is not the first brush with severe weather the Thills have had in their short time in the home.
“We just moved in June 28,” Zach said. “The third day we were there was that June 30 storm (that caused widespread damage throughout the tri-state area, including the destruction of structures on Ryan Road), and then we got to witness this one. ... Everybody I spoke with said, ‘It really wasn’t even windy at our house.’ It shows you how isolated it can be.”