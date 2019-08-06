EPWORTH, Iowa — Authorities said a Dubuque man was seriously injured when he fell off a golf cart Saturday night in Epworth.
Bradley J. Wolfe, 42, was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, then transferred to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City with a “serious head injury,” according to a press release issued Monday morning by the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department.
It states that at about 10:45 p.m. Saturday, the sheriff’s department, Epworth police and emergency medical services personnel responded to the area of 501 First Ave. NE for an incident involving a motorized golf cart. Upon arrival, Wolfe was found lying on the shoulder of the road.
An investigation revealed Wolfe was riding on the rear-facing seat on the back of a golf cart. As the cart traveled south on the roadway, Wolfe fell off, striking his head on the pavement.
The release states that the incident remains under investigation.