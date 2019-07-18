Police said a woman fleeing her pocket-knife-wielding boyfriend hid behind the counter of a Dubuque convenience store in an attempt to escape.
According to court documents, Jacqueline M. Rodriguez, 32, of 765½ Fenelon Place, was arguing with her boyfriend, Matthew J. Pitts, 36, of the same address, on Tuesday morning. The fight escalated, and Pitts allegedly threatened to kill Rodriguez with a pocket knife.
Police said Rodriguez fled to Super Stop IV, 535 Hill St., where she hid behind a counter and asked a clerk to call 911. Pitts then entered the store and attempted to climb over the counter to get to Rodriguez.
The clerk pushed Pitts off the counter, but Pitts was able to grab the phone, according to court documents. The clerk eventually was able to regain control of the phone and Pitts ran back to his residence.
Pitts would not leave the residence when contacted by authorities, so they obtained a warrant. He ultimately was arrested at 1:23 p.m. Tuesday at his home on charges of domestic assault, domestic assault while displaying a weapon and obstruction of emergency communications.