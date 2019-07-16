Local Catholic women religious will hold a prayer service this week in Dubuque for immigrant children.
The event is set for 7 p.m. Thursday, July 18, at Mount St. Francis Chapel, 3390 Windsor Ave.
The prayer service is being held in solidarity with the Leadership Conference of Women Religious and other Catholic organizations and religious congregations who are sponsoring a national day of action on Thursday as a call to end the mistreatment of immigrant children and families, according to a press release.