SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
The Salvation Army, The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. open chapel; 5:30 p.m. Bible study.
Senior Citizen Activities, Hills and Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 10-11 a.m. senior exercise class; 11:30 a.m. lunch; 12:15-4 p.m. open euchre.
Building Relationships, 10:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadows Drive. Presented by the Riverview Center. Learn about connecting with people in safe and healthy ways. For grades seven and older.
BNI Dubuque Chapter, 11:30 a.m., Holiday Inn Dubuque/Galena, 450 Main St. Details: Dave Elliott, 515-865-3862.
Beckman (Iowa) High School Blood Drive, noon, Beckman High School, 1325 9th St., Dyersville. Details: Shirley, 563-875-6015.
Thursday
Senior Citizen Activities, Hills and Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon-5 p.m. sit-and-sew club; 6:30-7:30 p.m. yoga.
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St. 1 p.m. kitchen bingo; 1 p.m. line-dancing.
Dyersville (Iowa) Farmers’ Market, 2 p.m., Commercial Club Park, 1100 16th Ave. Court SE., pavilion. Sponsored by Area Chamber of Commerce, it runs from 2 to 5:30 Thursdays through Oct. 3. Visit with area vendors selling produce, baked goods, wine and more.
Cruisin’ Thursdays Car Show, 4:30 p.m., Sinsinawa Avenue, East Dubuque, Ill. Live music. Details: 815-747-3416.
Gary’s Graffiti Nights, 5 p.m., Kennedy Mall, 555 John F. Kennedy Road, parking lot. Cooler-friendly. No animals. Details: 563-557-9440.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8:30 p.m., Denny’s Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road.
Thursday
Big Band and Oldies Dance, 5 p.m., American Legion Hall, 1306 Delhi St. Dance music from big band to oldies, plus requests.
Blu Flame, 7 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100.
“Disney and Cameron Macintosh’s Mary Poppins,” 7:30 p.m., The Grand Opera House, 135 W. Eighth St.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8 p.m., Odd Fellows, 481 Locust St.
VISUAL ARTS
Today
Smokestack’s Wednesday Night Movie, 8 p.m., 62 E. Seventh St. Scond-floor screening room or, weather permitting, on the rooftop. Film titles on Facebook at smokestackdbq.
LITERARY ARTS
Today
Story Time, 9 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive. A half-hour of stories, early literacy activities, songs and crafts. Story Time is designed for ages 3-6, with an adult, but every child is welcome.
Story Time, 10 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Epworth branch, 110 Bierman Road. A half-hour of stories, early literacy activities, songs and crafts. Story Time is designed for ages 3-6, with an adult, but every child is welcome.
Strange New Planet, 1 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Epworth branch, 110 Bierman Road. Learn how astronomers study planets and other outer space objects in this hands-on science workshop. You’ll be given a new “planet” to observe, study and name. For grades second and older.
Thursday
Story Time, 10 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. A half-hour of stories, early literacy activities, songs and crafts. Story Time is designed for ages 3-6, with an adult, but every child is welcome.
Life-Sized Games, 1 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Epworth branch, 110 Bierman Road. Play life-sized Yahtzee, Chutes and Ladders, Tic-Tac-Toe and other classic games. Wear or bring swimming clothes. All ages. In case of poor weather, check the website or call 563-582-0008.
Appreciating Poetry, 1 p.m., Galena (Ill.) Public Library, 601 S. Bench St. Melissa McGuire will guide attendees through different types of poems: Haiku, sonnets, limericks, etc., while analyzing form and content, as well as developing ideas to use in their writing.
LEARNING
Today
Toastmasters, 5:30 p.m., Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St. Conquer your fear of public speaking. Develop speaking, communication and leadership skills in a safe learning environment.
Thursday
Rotary After Hours, 5:30 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive. Socialize with members in the fellowship of rotary. Bring a friend or prospective member.
Salad Dressings and Grilling Outside, 6 p.m., Statera Integrated Health And Wellness Solutions, LLC, 3375 Lake Ridge Drive, upper level, kitchen. Make salad dressing to enhance garden bounty. Select steak, chicken or shrimp to grill and accompany with other grilled summer options. Cost is $16 for one, or two for $25.
LIFESTYLE
Thursday
Safe and Strong Sun Salutations, 6 p.m., Statera Integrated Health And Wellness Solutions, LLC, 3375 Lake Ridge Drive. In this two-hour workshop, the postures in Classic Sun Salutation, Sun A and Sun B will be reviewed.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 285, 7 a.m., St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2025 Jackson St. Details: 563-580-9641.
Sertoma Club noon, Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St. Details: 563-582-8179 or 563-590-0018.
Men’s Journey to Victory, 4 p.m., Nesler Centre, Eighth and Main streets, group room 2. A support group for men recovering from addictions or other life challenges. All men are welcome. Details: 563-495-1340.
Dubuque Gamblers Anonymous — Keep it Simple, 6 p.m., Northeast Iowa Community College, 680 Main St., room 112. Open support group meeting. Details: John, 563-564-1128.
Al-Anon Westside AFG, 7 p.m., Al-Anon, 1646 Asbury Road, lower level, side entrance.
Al-Anon AFG 8 p.m., United Church of Christ, 206 E. Platt St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Wednesday Night Women’s AA Meeting, Dubuque Fellowship Club, 1166 Main St., lower level, enter from rear. Details: 563-588-1630.
Alcoholics Anonymous, Grand View United Methodist Church, 3342 John Wesley Drive. Details: 563-557-9196.
Alcoholics Anonymous: The Outcast Group, Multicultural Family Center, 1157 Central Avenue. A 12-step open discussion group for men and women recovering from substance abuse. Details: 563-690-6042.
Thursday
Rotary Club of Galena, 11:45 a.m., DeSoto House Hotel, 230 S. Main St., Galena, Ill.
Al-Anon, noon, St. Columbkille Catholic Church, 1240 Rush St., Fogarty Hall.
Memory Café, 12:30 p.m., Sinsinawa (Wis.) Mound, County Road Z. Support for those dealing with memory loss. Sinsinawa Mound is collaborating with the Alzheimer’s and Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin. Details: 608-748-4411, ext. 4411.
Adult LGBTQ+ Group, 4:30 p.m., Multicultural Family Center, 1157 Central Avenue. Social support for adults who identify as lesbian, gay,
bisexual, transgender and/or queer.
Adult Children of Alcoholics and Dysfunctional Families, 6 p.m., Northeast Iowa Community College Town Clock Business Center, 680 Main St. Details: John, 563-564-1128, or Marcy, 563-590-6726.
Compassionate Friends, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1B. A support group for parents who have lost children.
Al-Anon Night Beginners AFG, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1A.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 7 p.m., Dubuque Fellowship Club, 1166 Main St. Founders speaker meeting. Details: 563-557-9196.
Sex Addicts Anonymous, 7 p.m., meets uptown. For those recovering from sex addiction. Details: 563-663-6701 and leave a message, or email dubuquesaa@gmail.com. All inquiries are anonymous.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today
DIY Welcome Mat, 5:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. Make a cool welcome mat using the library’s stencils or create a design. For ages 16 and older.
Tri-State Independent Blind Society Bingo, 6:25 p.m., 1068 Cedar Cross Road. 6:25 p.m. warm-up and 7 p.m. regular games. $6 packs. One jackpot pays up to $1,000 and one up to $2,500.
Tri-State Postage Stamp Club Meeting, 7 p.m., Oky-Doky Food Mart/A & W, 250 W. 1st St., second floor. Monthly meeting of local postage stamp and postal history collectors
Trivia for Dorks, 7 p.m., Dimensional Brewing C., 67 Main St. Any team size welcome.
Thursday
Bingo, 6 p.m., Joliet Event Center, 781 Locust St. Early games begin at 6:10 and regular games begin at 7. Refreshments, beer, mixed drinks and free popcorn.
Xavier Bingo, 6 p.m., Dyersville, Iowa, Area Chamber of Commerce, 1100 16th Avenue Court SE, Dyersville, Iowa. Doors open at 6. and bingo begins at 7 on Thursdays. There are two progressive jackpots that pay out a maximum of $500.
St. Francis Xavier Bingo, 7 p.m., 104 Third St. SW, Dyersville, Iowa, parish hall.