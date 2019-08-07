ASBURY, Iowa – Senior Health Insurance Information Program will offer a Welcome to Medicare seminar on Saturday, Aug. 24, in Asbury.
The seminar, offered by the Sunset Park Place SHIIP counselors, will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at the Asbury branch of the Dubuque County Library, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive, Asbury, according to a press release.
The free event will cover Medicare Part A and Part B benefits, the prescription-drug benefit (Part D), Medicare Advantage plans and Medicare supplement insurance.
SHIIP is a service of the state of Iowa. SHIIP counselors are volunteers who do not sell or promote any insurance companies, policies or agents.
Seating is limited and registration is required. Register before Monday, Aug. 12, by calling 563-583-3384.