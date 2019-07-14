SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Dickeyville Grotto Bake Sale/Garden Produce and Garage Sale, 9 a.m., Holy Ghost Church basement, Great River Road, Dickeyville, Wis. Proceeds to benefit repairs to the Sacred Heart Shrine.
Sandcastle Building Clinic, 9 a.m., Finley’s Landing Park, 24709 Finley’s Landing Road, Sherrill, Iowa. Celebrate summer with us and come sculpt your very own masterpiece in the sand! We will be using simple tools you can find around the house, building elaborate beach creations. $5/person.
JulyFest, 9:30 a.m., St. Joseph’s Church parish grounds, 202 Second Avenue SE, Farley, Iowa. Polka Mass begins at 9:30 a.m. by the Jim Busta Band, with Mollie B of RFD-TV playing in tent from 10:30 a.m.-noon. Parade is at 11 a.m. and chicken in a basket will be served from 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. A live auction will be held at 12:30 p.m.
Sunday Night Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Days Inn, 1111 Dodge St. Details: Call Gary at 563-542-8175.
Monday, July 15
Veteran’s Freedom Center Activities, 9 a.m., Veterans Freedom Center, 2245 Kerper Boulevard.
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St. 9 a.m.-noon, intermediate line dancing.
Little Red Space-Helmet Girl with Fever River Puppeteers, 11 a.m., Asbury, Iowa, Branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive, Asbury. A classic fairy tale gets an otherworldly twist in this family friendly puppet show.
Little Red Space-Helmet Girl with Fever River Puppeteers, 1 p.m., Epworth, Iowa, branch, 110 Bierman Road, Epworth. A classic fairy tale gets an otherworldly twist in this family friendly puppet show.
Tri-State Singles Club Monday Night Euchre, 6 p.m., Days Inn Spirits Bar and Grill, 1111 Dodge St. Singles only.
Tri-State Singles Club Euchre Night, 6:30 p.m., Days Inn Dubuque, 1111 Dodge St. Details: 563-542-8175.
Social Connections for Singles Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road. Social Connections for Singles 50+ Euchre every Monday.
The Cable Car Quilters, 6:45 p.m., The Keystone Building, 2310 Chaney Road.
Trinitas Chamber Ensemble, 7 p.m., St. Luke’s Methodist Church, 1199 Main St. Trinitas trio from St. John’s Newfoundland: Michelle Cheramy (flute), Nathan Cook (cello) and Phil Roberts (piano), have performed around the world. A free-will donation of $10 accepted.
Families Anonymous, 7:30 p.m., UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, Bartels Conference Room, 350 N. Grandview Avenue. Details: 563-556-4975.
Tuesday, July 16
Tri-State Line Dancers, 9 a.m., Masonic Temple, lower level, 1155 Locust St. Entrance on 13th St. For details, call: 563-599-2748.
Story Time, 9:30 a.m., Holy Cross, Iowa, branch, 895 Main St., Holy Cross. Come join us for a half-hour of stories, early literacy activities, songs and crafts. Story time is designed for children ages 3-6 with their adult, but every child is welcome!
Story Time, 10 a.m., Farley, Iowa, branch, 405 Third Avenue NE, Farley. Come join us for a half-hour of stories, early literacy activities, songs and crafts. Story time is designed for children ages 3-6 with their adult, but every child is welcome.
Sensory Play Time, 10:30 a.m., Asbury, Iowa, branch, 5290 Grand Meadows Drive, Asbury (ages two-kindergarten). A half-hour to touch, feel and explore at different sensory stations. Make sure to wear play clothes.
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St. 11 a.m. beginner dominoes, noon dominoes, 2 p.m. cards.
Wednesday, July 17
Story Time, 9 a.m., Peosta, Iowa, branch, 8342 NICC Drive, Peosta. Come join us for a half-hour of stories, early literacy activities, songs and crafts. Story time is designed for children ages 3-6 with their adult, but every child is welcome.
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. open chapel; 5:30 p.m. bible study.
Senior Citizen Activities, 10 a.m., Hills and Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 10-11 a.m. senior exercise class; 12:15-4 p.m. first and third Wednesdays ladies card; 12:15-4 p.m. first and third Wednesdays ladies bridge, dining room; 12:15-4 p.m. open euchre.
Story Time, 10 a.m., Epworth, Iowa, branch, 110 Bierman Road, Epworth. Come join us for a half-hour of stories, early literacy activities, songs and crafts. Story time is designed for children ages 3-6 with their adult, but every child is welcome.
Edible Planet, 1:15 p.m., Asbury, Iowa, branch, 5290 Grand Meadows Drive, Asbury (second-fifth grade). Learn about the Earth’s layers by building a model with edible materials. Then enjoy a planet-sized snack. Pre-registration required!
Building Relationships, 3 p.m., Asbury, Iowa, branch, 5290 Grand Meadows Drive, Asbury (seventh grade and up). Presented by the Riverview Center. What makes a relationship or friendship safe and healthy? Come learn about connecting with people in safe and healthy ways.
Mr. and Mrs. Lincoln Visit Dubuque: A Presentation by John Pregler, 6:30 p.m., Hotel Julien, 200 Main St. John Pregler from TheLensofHistory.com will be presenting “Mr. and Mrs. Lincoln Visit Dubuque” in our Grande Ballroom at Hotel Julien Dubuque.
Thursday, July 18
The Royal Gun Collection Museum, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Located at the former home of the Coliseum, at 136 Sinsinawa Avenue in East Dubuque, Ill., the museum is open Thursday-Saturday until Labor Day, with a grand opening event taking place on Saturday, July 20. Includes relics from General Custer’s battlefield, the Civil War, Doc Holliday, Wild Bill Hickok, Jesse James and more!
Story Time, 10 a.m., Asbury, Iowa, branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive, Asbury. Come join us for a half-hour of stories, early literacy activities, songs and crafts. Story time is designed for children ages 3-6 with their adult, but every child is welcome!
Sensory Play Time, 11:15 a.m., Farley, Iowa, Drexler branch, 405 3rd Avenue NE, Farley (ages two-kindergarten). A half-hour to touch, feel and explore at different sensory stations. Make sure to wear play clothes.
Senior Citizen Activities, 11:30 a.m., Hills and Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon-5 p.m. sit-and-sew club; 6:30-7:30 p.m. yoga.
Big Band and Oldies Dance, 5 p.m., American Legion Hall, 1306 Delhi St. Dancing music from big band to oldies plus requests.
Gary’s Graffiti Nights, 5 p.m., Kennedy Mall parking lot by Younkers and Richardson Buick, Kennedy Road. Join at the new location. Starting this year, the cut-off year has been raised to 1979 and older classic cars, trucks, hot rods, customs and muscle cars. This is a free event. Public welcome and cooler-friendly. No animals. Details: 563-557-9440.
Operation We Care Veteran’s Freedom Center, 5:30 p.m., Dubuque Moose Lodge, 2635 Windsor Avenue. Social hour from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dinner at 6:30 p.m. Prime rib served by Poor Man’s Catering. Guest speakers: Jim Wagner and Gary Dolphin. There will be door prizes, a silent auction and cash prizes. Proceeds to benefit the Operation We Care Veteran’s Freedom Center. Admission is $50.
Sensory Play Time, 5:30 p.m., Holy Cross, Iowa, branch, 895 Main St., Holy Cross (ages two-kindergarten). A half-hour to touch, feel and explore at different sensory stations. Make sure to wear play clothes.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
Plagman Barn Dance, 11 a.m., Plagman Barn Dance, 28384 Garber Road, Garber, Iowa. Come to enjoy live country music by The Sounds of Nashville!
Galena Festival of the Performing Arts, noon, Turner Hall, 115 S. Bench St., Galena, Ill. Telephone number: 815-281-9163. Website address: www.galenafpa.org. Admission: Free.
Beau Timmerman is playing at PromiseLand Winery, 2 p.m., PromiseLand Winery, 39053 Great River Road, Guttenberg, Iowa. Beau Timmerman is playing at PromiseLand Winery, south of Guttenberg, from 2-5 p.m.!
Godspell-Rising Star Theatre Company, 2 p.m., Five Flags Theater, 405 Main St. RSTC presents the musical Godspell. It involves a small group of people that help Jesus Christ tell different parables. Jesus’ messages of kindness, tolerance and love come vibrantly to life.
Live Music at PromiseLand Winery, 2 p.m., PromiseLand Winery, 39053 Great River Road, Guttenberg, Iowa. Enjoy listening to live music while sipping on delicious award-winning wine.
Mary Poppins, 2 p.m. The Grand Opera House, 135 W. 8th St. One of the most popular Disney movies of all time captures the heart in a whole new way: as a practically perfect musical!
Johnnie Walker Live, 3 p.m., Sunset Ridge Winery, 12615 US Highway 52. Johnnie Walker plays all your favorite hits!
Al Ronek, 3 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, Suite 100. Al Ronek (Pirate over 50) is live in Stone Cliff Winery’s tasting room!
Craig Gerdes Band, 5:30 p.m., Sandy Hook Tavern, 3868 Sandy Hook Tavern, Sandy Hook, Wis.
The Fez, 6:30 p.m., Dubuque Arts Council — Music in the Gardens, 3800 Arboretum Drive. If you are a Steely Dan fan, the Fez is going to knock your socks off. This Eastern Iowa band is dedicated to faithfully reproducing the jazz/rock fusion masterpieces of Steely Dan.
Kane Brown (Sold Out), 7 p.m., Q Casino, 1855 Greyhound Park Road, Back Waters Stage. Will perform hits like “Lose It,” “What Ifs,” “Heaven” and “Good as You.”
Tuesday, July 16
Music Men A cappella Barbershop Chorus, 7:30 p.m., Summit Congregational United Church of Christ, 2885 John F. Kennedy Road. Weekly rehearsal. Details: Call 563-552-7064.
Wednesday, July 17
All-American Music, 4 p.m., Eagle Point Park, band shell. The Unstrung Heroes Band invites you to a free concert, featuring a wide range of music from traditional and original music to rock and roll.
Lou Oswald — accepting donations for St Jude’s, 7 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, Suite 100. Lou Oswald playing live from 7-9 p.m., and his tips are all donated to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital!
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8:30 p.m., Lux Club, Asbury Road.
Thursday, July 18
Cruisin’ Thursdays Car Show, 4:30 p.m., Sinsinawa Avenue, East Dubuque, Ill. Telephone number: 815-747-3416. Website address: https://www.facebook.com/eastdubuquecarshow. Admission: Free. All ages of vehicles are welcome. Enjoy live music as browse through the cars.
Blu Flame, 7 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, Suite 100. Blu Flame — Jazz and Bossa Nova performs every Thursday night in Stone Cliff Winery’s tasting room!
Godspell-Rising Star Theatre Company, 7:30 p.m., Five Flags Theater, 405 Main St. RSTC presents the musical Godspell. It involves a small group of people that help Jesus Christ tell different parables. Jesus’ messages of kindness, tolerance and love come vibrantly to life.
Mary Poppins, 7:30 p.m. The Grand Opera House, 135 W. 8th St. One of the most popular Disney movies of all time captures the heart in a whole new way: as a practically perfect musical!
Jazz & Blues Jam ft. Round Midnight, 8 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. 7th St. Join us for dinner and drinks at our open jazz session, third Thursday each month, with Round Midnight. Singers and musicians are very welcome to sit in. No cover, just dig it!
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8 p.m., Odd Fellows, Locust St.
VISUAL ARTS
Today
Paint and Pour Workshop, 11 a.m., Galena Brewing Company, 227 N. Main St., Galena, Ill. Telephone number: 815-541-0068.
Monday, July 15
Movies from Around the Universe: Tron (1982), 5 p.m., Holy Cross, Iowa, branch, 895 Main St., Holy Cross. This summer, join us for old-school sci-fi movies! “Tron” (1982) (PG) — a computer hacker is abducted into the digital world and forced to participate in gladiatorial games.
Wednesday, July 17
Smokestack’s Wednesday Night Movie, 8 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. 7th St. Dubuque’s newest movie experience is on Wednesdays at Smokestack’s second floor screening room or, weather permitting, on the rooftop! Film titles are announced on Facebook, so follow smokestackdbq!
LITERARY ARTS
Tuesday, July 16
Wednesday, July 17
Thursday, July 18
LEARNING
Today
Financial Peace University, 3 p.m., Grandview United Methodist Church, 3342 John Wesley Drive. This nine-lesson course taught by Dave Ramsey, Chris Hogan and Rachel Cruze helps you work a plan to nail a budget, defeat debt and free yourself from money worries!
Monday, July 15
Apollo 11: The Day We Landed and How We Got There, 6 p.m., Galena, Ill., Public Library, 601 S. Bench St., Galena. Dr. Paul Sipeira from the Planetary Studies Foundation will explore how the United States was challenged to become the first country to walk on the moon.
Tuesday, July 16
Talk of the Town Toastmasters, noon, NICC Town Clock Center, 680 Main St., room 112. Practice skills to become a more confident speaker and leader. These skills will help you advance your career, acclimate to a new city or get a new job.
Wednesday, July 17
YP Monthly Luncheon, 11:45 a.m., Grand River Center, 500 Bell St. Held the third Wednesday of each month. Young Professionals of Dubuque (YPD) has a current membership of over 2,000 members.
Thursday, July 18
Dungeons and Dragons Club, 2 p.m., Platteville, Wis., Public Library, 225 W. Main St., Platteville.
LIFESTYLE
Today
Psychic Medium Mindie Adamos, 3 p.m., Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St. Mindie, who first discovered her special gifts as a young girl, will be sharing her gift and messages of spirit, hope and love with audience members.
Monday, July 15
Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) #136, 5:15 p.m., UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, 350 N. Grandview Avenue. 5:15-6 p.m. weigh in, 6-7 p.m. meeting. Details: 815-747-3020.
Al-Anon Part of the Solution AFG, 7 p.m., Midwest Medical Center, 1 Medical Center Drive, Galena, Ill. Details: 815-777-1340.
Tuesday, July 16
Natural Momma Workshop, 6:30 p.m., Statera, 3375 Lake Ridge Dr. Come learn how to best care for your body during pregnancy through nutrition, movement and relaxation techniques. The workshop will equip your mind, body and spirit for an optimal pregnancy experience.
Wednesday, July 17
Rotary Club of Galena, 11:45 a.m., DeSoto House Hotel, 230 S. Main St., Galena, Ill.
Sertoma Club, noon, Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St. Details: Call 563-582-8179 or 563-590-0018.
Men’s Journey to Victory, 4 p.m., Nesler Centre, Eighth and Main Streets. Meet in group room 2. A support group for men recovering from addictions or other life challenges. All men are welcome. Details: 563-495-1340.
Dubuque Gamblers Anonymous — Keep it Simple, 6 p.m., Northeast Iowa Community College, 680 Main St., room 112. Open support group meeting.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Monday, July 15
Clutterers Anonymous, 9 a.m., Mt. Carmel’s Caritas Studio, 1130 Carmel Drive.
Kiwanis Club of Dubuque, noon, Sunshine Family Restaurant, 401 Central Avenue. Service Club Meeting.
Sex Addicts Anonymous (SAA) 5:30 p.m. For those recovering from sex addiction. Meets downtown. Call 563-663-6701 and leave a message or email dubuquesaa@gmail.com. All inquiries are anonymous.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Hope Church, 11893 John F. Kennedy Road. Experience freedom from your hurts, hang-ups and habits as you give up control and allow Jesus to be Lord in every area of your life.
Gamblers Anonymous, 7 p.m., Nesler Center, 799 Main St., room 4. Open meeting. Everyone welcome.
Al-Anon Monday Night AFG, MercyOne Dyersville Medical Center, 1111 Third St. SW, Dyersville, Iowa.
Alcoholics Anonymous, St. John’s Episcopal Church parish house, 1458 Locust St. Big book study. Details: 563-557-9196.
Tuesday, July 16
Alcoholics Anonymous, 12 a.m., Westside Club Room, 1646 Asbury Road. Open meeting.
Julien Chapter 125 Order of the Eastern Star, 7:30 a.m., Masonic Temple, 1155 Locust St.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., 1646 Asbury Road. Day at a Time Group. Details: 563-557-9196.
Women’s Support Group, 9 a.m., Substance Abuse Services Center, Nesler Centre, Eighth and Main Streets.
Rotary Club, 12 p.m., Dubuque Golf and Country Club, 1800 Randall Place. Details: www.dubuquerotary.org.
SNAP Dubuque, 6 p.m., Bishop Block Conference Room, 90 Main St. SNAP Support group for survivors and supporters in a safe environment.
Tuesday Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Days Inn, 1111 Dodge St. Details: 563-542-8175.
Overeaters Anonymous, 7 p.m., Mount Carmel, Marian Hall, 1050 Carmel Drive. Details: 563-581-9840.
Al-Anon Julien Group AFG, 7 p.m., Intergroup, 1670 Asbury Road.
Wednesday, July 17
Thursday, July 18
Al-Anon/Alateen, noon, Fogarty Hall, St. Columbkille Catholic Church, 1240 Rush St.
Adult Children of Alcoholics and Dysfunctional Families (ACA), 6 p.m., Northeast Iowa Community College Town Clock Business Center, 680 Main St. Details: Call John W. at 815-281-1041.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 7 p.m., Dubuque Fellowship Club, 1166 Main St. Founders speaker meeting. Details: 563-557-9196.
Sex Addicts Anonymous, 7 p.m., uptown. For those recovering from sex addiction. Call 563-663-6701 and leave a message, or email dubuquesaa@gmail.com. All inquiries are anonymous.
Eagles Auxiliary 568, 7 p.m., Eagles Club, 1175 Century Drive.
Al-Anon Night Beginners AFG, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1A.
Friday, July 19
Al-Anon 12 a.m., Dubuque Area Intergroup, 1668 Asbury Road. Details: 563-590-0232.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 1024, 7:30 a.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1755 Delhi St. 7:45 a.m. weigh-in, 9 a.m. meeting. Details 563-588-1546.
Alcoholics Anonymous Living Sober Group, 9 a.m., Dubuque AA, 1646 Asbury Road. Details: 563-557-9196.
Reformers Unanimous — Addiction Recovery, 7 p.m., Bible Baptist Church, 940 Walker St.
Alcoholics Anonymous — Vision for Hope Group, MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, sixth floor. Details: 563-557-9196.
Saturday, July 20
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., Attitude Adjustment Group, 1166 Main St., lower level. Details: 563-557-9196.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., Westside Club Room, 1646 Asbury Road, Suite 7. Just the first 164 pages group.
Alcoholics Anonymous: The Something New Group, 9 a.m., Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2155 University Avenue. Meeting is based on “As Bill Sees It” and the “AA 12 and 12.” Details: 563-663-3631.
AA Women’s Group, 10:30 a.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1A.
Debtors Anonymous, MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1H. Money and debt meeting from 10:30-11:30 a.m., with quiet time for working on numbers from 11:30-noon. Details: debtorsanonymous.org.
Al-Anon Saturday Morning AFG, MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive. rooms 1A and 1B.
FOOD & DRINK
Thursday, July 18
Farmers’ Market, 2 p.m., Dyersville, Iowa, Area Chamber of Commerce, 1100 16th Avenue Court SE, Dyersville. Held on Thursdays from May 23- October 3 in the Commercial Club Park Pavillion. Visit with area vendors selling produce, baked goods, wine and more.
Asbury Eagles Club Steak Night, 5 p.m., Asbury Eagles Club, 5900 Saratoga Road, #10. Includes a steak sandwich and all the trimmings, and more! Cost is $10, and proceeds benefit the Eagles Community Fund.
Saturday, July 20
Galena Farmers’ Outdoor Market, 7 a.m., Old Market House, 123 N. Commerce St., Galena, Ill. Every Saturday through October. Telephone number: 563-542-0996. Website address: www.galenamarketplace.org. Admission: Free.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today
The Galena Territory Farmers’ Market, 8 a.m., The Owners’ Club, 200 Territory Drive, Galena, Ill. Admission: Free. Enjoy browsing a wide variety of products from vendors including those from local farms and different arts and crafts from local artisans.
Tuesday, July 16
Holy Ghost Euchre, 1 p.m., Holy Ghost Hall, 2917 Central Ave. Everyone welcome.
Bingo, 6 p.m., Holy Ghost, 2921 Central Ave. Early games start at 6:10 p.m. and regular games start at 7 p.m. All are welcome.
Wednesday, July 17
Tri-State Independent Blind Society Bingo, 6:25 p.m., Tri-State Independent Blind Society, 1068 Cedar Cross Road. 6:25 p.m. warm-up and 7 p.m. regular games. $6 packs. One jackpot pays up to $1,000 and one up to $2,500.
Trivia for Dorks, 7 p.m., Dimensional Brewing Company, 67 Main St. Any team size welcome.
Thursday, July 18
Bingo, 6 p.m., Joliet Event Center, 781 Locust St. Early games start at 6:10 p.m. and regular games start at 7 p.m. Refreshments, beer, mixed drinks and free popcorn.
International Travel Club — Dubuque Area, 6 p.m., Multicultural Family Center, 1157 Central Avenue. Building a traveler’s network and community in Dubuque area. Open group, no membership fees. Food and drinks provided. Details: facebook.com/InternationalTravelClubDubuqueArea.
Xavier Bingo, 6 p.m., Dyersville, Iowa, Area Chamber of Commerce, 1100 16th Avenue Court SE, Dyersville. Doors open at 6 p.m. and bingo begins at 7 p.m. on Thursdays. There are two progressive jackpots that pay out a maximum of $500.
St. Francis Xavier Bingo, 7 p.m., St. Francis Xavier parish hall, 104 Third St. SW, Dyersville, Iowa.
Friday, July 19
Tri-State Independent Blind Society Bingo, 6:25 p.m., Tri-State Independent Blind Society, 1068 Cedar Cross Road. 6:25 p.m. warm-up and 7 p.m. regular games. $6 packs. One jackpot pays up to $1,000 and one up to $2,500.
Saturday, July 20
Scouts BSA Information Night, 8:30 p.m., St. Columbkille Church, Presentation Hall, 1240 Rush St. Take the journey off-road. Find out information about Scouts BSA!
Tri-State Independent Blind Society Bingo, 6:25 p.m., Tri-State Independent Blind Society, 1068 Cedar Cross Road. 6:25 p.m. warm-up and 7 p.m. regular games. $6 packs. One jackpot pays up to $1,000 and one up to $2,500.
OTHER
Tuesday, July 16
B2B Referral Group, 8:30 a.m., Chamber Boardroom, 300 Main St. Does your organization depend on word of mouth marketing? Are you looking for more effective ways to get the word out about the services your organization provides? Look no further!
Zoning Board Meeting, 6 p.m., Fire Training Center, 14928 Public Safety Way.
BNI Quality Referrals Chapter, Diamond Jo Casino, Cherry Lanes, conference room, Port of Dubuque. Details: Call Dave Elliott at 515-865-3862.
Wednesday, July 17
BNI Dubuque Chapter, 11:30 a.m., Holiday Inn, 450 Main St. Details: Call Dave Elliott at 515-865-3862.
Friends of Dubuque County Conservation Board, Swiss Valley Nature Center, 13606 Swiss Valley Road, Peosta, Iowa. Friends, members and prospective members welcome.
Friday, July 19
No Kid Hungry Bake Sale, 8 a.m., Holiday Inn, 450 Main St., Dubuque. To volunteer for this event, contact Kristy Brosnan at 563-495-3401 or email kristyb120761@gmail.com.