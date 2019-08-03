Months after a proposal to add sidewalks along a stretch of John F. Kennedy Road failed to garner unanimous support from the Dubuque City Council, several people living on the street have added sidewalks on their own.
Multiple residents said they chose to add walkways because they are concerned that city leaders might someday change their minds. Given that possibility, installing sidewalks on their own was the cheaper way to go.
“The council has been bringing this up for several years about the sidewalks here, and we’ve been protesting it,” said Shirley Cardy, who recently had sidewalks installed outside her home. “But we figure in the long run, they’re going to end up doing it, and we’re not going to have anything to say about it.”
On Monday, Dubuque City Council members will be asked to receive and file information about plans to install about 75 feet of sidewalk along JFK to provide access to the Northwest Arterial hiking and biking trail. The estimated cost is $3,750.
City staffers are considering adding the sidewalk — at least in part — because of the eight property owners who have installed or are in the process of installing their own, City Engineer Gus Psihoyos said.
The city’s new sidewalk would be just one lot away from new, privately installed sidewalks, Psihoyos said. If that adjoining property owner were to install a walkway, then the city would be ready with a connection to the Northwest Arterial trail.
“The more people that are walking the sidewalks, the safer it is,” Psihoyos said.
In October, a controversial proposal to install sidewalks on JFK from Asbury Road to West 32nd Street came to an end after council members failed to secure enough votes in favor of the project.
While a majority of members gave their support, the project required a unanimous vote because the vast majority of affected landowners signed a petition opposing the mandate. Those property owners would have been responsible for paying to install the sidewalks at an average cost of $6,265.
But Cardy said she and her neighbors ultimately decided to resolve the issue on their own terms.
“This way, we decided ourselves that we made the decision,” Cardy said. “The city didn’t make it for us.”
Darleen Sarvis, however, has long favored adding sidewalks to JFK and chose to add her own because she was able to get a good deal by joining with her neighbors.
“There are more people going up toward the arterial on bikes and walking,” she said. “It’s something the city will have to deal with.”
Council Member Luis Del Toro, whose ward covers part of the affected area, said he applauded residents for installing sidewalks. But he believes city officials should have a plan for helping add community walkways, rather than putting the full cost on homeowners.
“Any time it’s for a city amenity, I think the city should step up to the plate and be part of that solution,” he said.