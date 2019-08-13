LANCASTER, Wis. — Construction has started on a subsidized housing project in Lancaster that will see the renovation of a 112-unit complex for low-income residents and seniors and the creation of a community center.

Wisconsin Management Co. purchased the property on South Washington Street from the Lancaster Housing Authority in late July, according to Jeff Beatty, WMC asset manager.The $10.1 million project is being financed with city tax-increment dollars, low-income tax credits, a loan from the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority, a Federal Home Loan Bank Affordable Housing Program grant and rural development loans from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

A ceremonial groundbreaking ceremony is set for 2 p.m. Aug 21 at 669 S. Washington St. Construction is expected to wrap up in June.

