Police said a Dubuque man held a shard of broken glass to his girlfriend’s neck before slashing her arm early Sunday morning.
Officers responded to 977 Cleveland Ave. at 4:34 a.m. Sunday to investigate a report of a disturbance, according to court documents. They spoke with Allison M. Kochneff, 36, who said she had just been assaulted by her live-in boyfriend, Anthony J. Knautz, 32.
Kochneff said she and Knautz began fighting when she returned home. Knautz allegedly threatened to kill her and began shoving and choking her.
She told police Knautz broke a light fixture and then grabbed a shard of glass and held it to her neck. He then allegedly used the shard to cut a two-inch laceration in Kochneff’s arm.
Police said two children who lived in the residence, an 11-year-old and a 15-year-old, witnessed the assault. The incident took place while the couple’s 1-year-old child was in the room, according to court documents.
Knautz was arrested on a felony domestic assault charge and a misdemeanor domestic assault charge, as well as charges of child endangerment and first-degree harassment. He is being held on a $20,000 cash bond and is due in Iowa District Court for Dubuque County on Wednesday.