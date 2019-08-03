ELIZABETH, Ill. — Owners of an orchard in Elizabeth are planning to construct a treehouse that will provide guest accommodations.
Mike Dittmar, with Dittmar Farms & Orchard, 256 S. Grebner Road, said the 360-square-foot treehouse will be suspended 12 feet off the ground and be used for guest accommodations.
Dittmar said the treehouse will include a full bathroom, one bedroom and one loft.
He noted that a stay likely will cost about $200 per night, with a two-night minimum.
Dittmar said he intends to have the treehouse completed and available for booking by the spring of 2020.