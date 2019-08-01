Only one out of every 10 Iowa children who received free or reduced-price lunches during the 2017-18 school year received a free meal through a federally assisted summer food program, according to a new report.
The data, published by the Food Research & Action Center, an anti-hunger advocacy organization based in Washington, D.C., indicate that the number of children receiving summer meals on an average day declined about 6% statewide — from 19,778 participants in 2017 to 18,625 participants in 2018.
However, Dubuque’s food program is bucking the trend, according to Dan Reiter, program administrator for the Boys & Girls Club. He expects to serve 15,000 to 20,000 meals this summer, a 10% increase over 2018.
“There are a lot of kids that probably would not receive a meal, and with a lot of parents working, this is a lot of times their only outlet,” Reiter said.
He did not have historical data readily available, but he said the opening of three additional sites this year will increase meal distribution.
“We are more accessible,” Reiter said. “We are (located) throughout the city, not just concentrated in one area.”
Community approach
The Food Research & Action Center report compared the average daily participation in the National School Lunch Program — a federally assisted meal program that serves low-income children in schools and residential child care institutions — to summer nutrition programs, including the Summer Food Service Program.
Through SFSP, the U.S. Department of Agriculture provides funding to serve free meals to children in areas where at least 50% of children are eligible for free and reduced-price school meals.
Sites also are eligible if they are located in designated low-income areas where schools participate in a non-pricing meal service option.
The report attributed the decline in summer meal attendance, which was observed in multiple states across the country, to several factors, including a lack of transportation to sites for participants and burdensome administrative requirements for program coordinators.
A representative from the Iowa Department of Education could not be reached for comment.
Dubuque has incidentally adopted many of the recommendations the center has proposed to increase attendance, starting with promoting collaboration among community entities.
Dubuque’s summer food program is supported by the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Dubuque, City of Dubuque Leisure Services and United Way of Dubuque Area Tri-States.
About 20 staff and volunteers from the Boys & Girls Club oversee the preparation and distribution of meals along with city staff.
“It’s definitely a team effort,” Reiter said.
Increasing access
Another emphasis is accessibility.
Since the city’s program was started in 2007, the Boys & Girls Club has expanded the number of sites from two to 14.
Any youth age 18 and younger can receive breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks during the weekdays, depending on the location. Locations include city parks, community centers and a mobile home park.
“We have so many sites located … within walking distance of just about everybody in the city, that probably covers the situation,” Reiter said.
Dubuque Community Schools also serves breakfast and lunch to about 160 to 180 children Monday through Thursday and about 40 children on Friday at Prescott Elementary School.
Joann Franck, the district’s food and nutrition manager, said the greatest obstacle to attendance is a lack of public awareness that food is available. To spread the word, the district distributes fliers to students before the end of the school year.
Will Stroud, 10, a fifth grader at Prescott Elementary School, ate cereal and applesauce Tuesday morning at the Boys & Girls Club.
He said he has attended the free breakfast and lunch for several years through the St. Mark Youth Enrichment program and enjoys the experience.
“I get to sit with my friends and talk,” Will said.
Reiter hopes to expand the program next year by creating mobile food trucks, which could distribute meals in additional city neighborhoods and, possibly, sections of Dubuque County.
“It’s been tried in other places and it’s increased participation,” he said.