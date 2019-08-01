program extended at 3 parks

The City of Dubuque recently extended the Summer Food Service Program at three sites — Flora, Allison Henderson and Comiskey Parks — on weekdays from Aug. 5 through 16.

Lunch will be served from 11:15 to 11:45 a.m. at Flora Park, 11 to 11:30 a.m. at Allison Henderson Park and 11:30 a.m. to noon at Comiskey Park.

Snacks will be served from 1:45 to 2:15 p.m. at Flora Park, 2:30 to 3 p.m. at Allison Henderson Park and 2:15 to 2:45 p.m. at Comiskey Park.