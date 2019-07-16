SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St., 11 a.m. beginner dominoes, noon dominoes, 2 p.m. cards.
Senior Citizen Activities, 11:30 a.m., Hills and Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 11:15 a.m. yoga; 10:45 a.m. line dancers; 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon needlework group; 12:15 p.m. open bridge; 12:15-3:30 p.m. dominoes; 12:15-4 p.m. duplicate bridge; 12:15-4 p.m. ladies bridge.
Wednesday
The Salvation Army, 4 p.m. 1099 Iowa St., open chapel; 5:30 p.m. Bible study.
Senior Citizen Activities, 10 a.m., Hills and Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 10-11 a.m. senior exercise class; 12:15-4 p.m. first and third Wednesdays ladies card; 12:15-4 p.m. first and third Wednesdays ladies bridge, dining room; 12:15-4 p.m. open euchre.
VISUAL ARTS
Wednesday
Wednesday Night Movie, 8 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St., second floor screening room or, weather permitting, on the rooftop.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
Music Men A cappella Barbershop Chorus, 7:30 p.m., Summit Congregational United Church of Christ, 2885 John F. Kennedy Road. Weekly rehearsal. Details: 563-552-7064.
Wednesday
Mr. and Mrs. Lincoln Visit Dubuque: A Presentation by John Pregler, 6:30 p.m., Hotel Julien Dubuque, 200 Main St.
All American Music, 4 p.m., Eagle Point Park, band shell. The Unstrung Heroes Band.
Lou Oswald, 7 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100. Tips wil be donated to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8:30 p.m., Dennys’ Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road.
LITERARY ARTS
Today
Story Time, 9:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Holy Cross branch, 895 Main St. A half-hour of stories, early literacy activities, songs and crafts. Designed for children ages 3-6 with an adult, but every child is welcome.
Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley/Drexler branch, 405 Third Ave. NE. A half-hour of stories, early literacy activities, songs and crafts. Designed for children ages 3-6 with an adult, but every child is welcome.
Wednesday
Story Time, 9 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive. A half-hour of stories, early literacy activities, songs and crafts. Designed for children ages 3-6 with an adult, but every child is welcome.
Story Time, 10 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Epworth branch, 110 Bierman Road. A half-hour of stories, early literacy activities, songs and crafts. Designed for children ages 3-6 with an adult, but every child is welcome.
LEARNING
Today
Talk of the Town Toastmasters, noon, Northeast Iowa Community College Town Clock Center, 680 Main St., room 112. Practice skills to become a more confident speaker and leader.
Wednesday
Edible Planet, 1:15 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadows Drive. Learn about the Earth’s layers by building a model with edible materials. Then, enjoy a planet-sized snack. Registration required. For grades 2-5.
Sensory Play Time, 10:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadows Drive. A half-hour to touch, feel and explore at different sensory stations. Wear play clothes. For ages 2-kindergarten.
Bottles Rockets for NASA, 11:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadows Drive, Asbury. Celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon launch by making and launching rockets as part of NASA’s global launch day. For sixth grade and older.
Bottle Rockets for NASA, 3 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Epworth branch, 110 Biermann Road. Celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon launch by making and launching rockets as part of NASA’s global launch day. For sixth grade and older.
Moon Rover STEM Craft, 1 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 Third Ave. NE. Build and decorate a wind-up moon rover, then watch it go. For those in kindergarten through third grade.
Building Relationships, 3 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadows Drive. Presented by the Riverview Center. What makes a relationship or friendship safe and healthy? Learn about connecting with people in safe and healthy ways.
LIFESTYLE
Today
Natural Momma Workshop, 6:30 p.m., Statera Integrated Health and Wellness Solutions, 3375 Lake Ridge Drive. Learn how to best care for your body during pregnancy through nutrition, movement and relaxation techniques.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Achieving Maximum Potential, 6:30 p.m., Hillcrest Family Services, 2005 Asbury Road. A program for ages 13-21 who have been placed out of home at any point in their lives: Foster care, adoption, shelter, treatment or with relatives.
VFW 9663, 7 p.m., American Legion Hall, 1306 Delhi St. Monthly meeting.
Alcoholics Anonymous, noon, Westside Club Room, 1646 Asbury Road. Open meeting.
Julien Chapter 125 Order of the Eastern Star, 7:30 a.m., Masonic Temple, 1155 Locust St.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., 1646 Asbury Road. Day at a Time Group. Details: 563-557-9196.
Women’s Support Group, 9 a.m., Substance Abuse Services Center, Nesler Centre, Eighth and Main Streets.
Rotary Club, noon, Dubuque Golf and Country Club, 1800 Randall Place. Details: www.dubuquerotary.org.
SNAP Dubuque, 6 p.m., Bishop Block Conference Room, 90 Main St.
Overeaters Anonymous, 7 p.m., Mount Carmel, 1050 Carmel Drive, Marian Hall. Details: 563-581-9840.
Al-Anon Julien Group AFG, 7 p.m., Intergroup, 1670 Asbury Road.
Wednesday
Young Professionals of Dubuque Monthly Luncheon, 11:45 a.m., Grand River Center, 500 Bell St.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 285, 7 a.m., St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2025 Jackson St. Details: 563-580-9641.
Rotary Club of Galena, 11:45 a.m., DeSoto House Hotel, 230 S. Main St., Galena, Ill.
Sertoma Club, noon, Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St. Details: 563-582-8179 or 563-590-0018.
Men’s Journey to Victory, 4 p.m., Nesler Centre, Eighth and Main Streets, group room 2. A support group for men recovering from addictions or other life challenges. Details: 563-495-1340.
Dubuque Gamblers Anonymous — Keep it Simple, 6 p.m., Northeast Iowa Community College, 680 Main St., room 112. Open support group meeting.
Al-Anon Westside AFG, 7 p.m., Al-Anon, 1646 Asbury Road; lower level, side entrance.
Al-Anon AFG, 8 p.m., United Church of Christ, 206 E. Platt St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Wednesday Night Women’s AA Meeting, Dubuque Fellowship Club, 1166 Main St., lower level. Enter from rear. Details: 563-588-1630.
Alcoholics Anonymous, Grand View United Methodist Church, 3342 John Wesley Drive. Details: 563-557-9196.
Alcoholics Anonymous: The Outcast Group, Multicultural Family Center, 1157 Central Avenue. A 12-step open discussion group for men and women recovering from substance abuse. Details: 563-690-6042.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today
Tri-State Line Dancers, 9 a.m., Masonic Temple, 1155 Locust St., lower level, 13th Street entrance. Details: 563-599-2748.
Holy Ghost Euchre, 1 p.m., Holy Ghost Hall, 2917 Central Ave. Everyone welcome.
Bingo, 6 p.m., Holy Ghost, 2921 Central Ave. Early games start at 6:10 p.m. and regular games start at 7. All are welcome.
Tuesday Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Days Inn Dubuque, 1111 Dodge St. Details: 563-542-8175.
Wednesday
Tri-State Independent Blind Society Bingo, 6:25 p.m., Tri-State Independent Blind Society, 1068 Cedar Cross Road. 6:25 p.m. warm-up and 7 p.m. regular games. $6 packs.
Trivia for Dorks, 7 p.m., Dimensional Brewing Co., 67 Main St. Any team size welcome.