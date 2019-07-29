The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is extending its peak camping season — and related prices — to mid-October at seven campgrounds in an effort to improve park management, according to a press release.
The campgrounds include Pikes Peak State Park in Clayton County, Backbone South Lake Campground in Delaware County and Maquoketa Caves State Park in Jackson County.
The release states that the new peak season now will run through Oct. 15.
Overnight camping fees during the peak season range from $11 to $16 for modern electric and nonelectric sites and $9 to $14 for nonmodern electric and nonelectric sites, with an additional $3 fee per night for all standard full hook-up sites.