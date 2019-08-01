The Iowa Transportation Commission has approved more than $344,000 for the second phase of improvements to the ARC Transfer Center in Dubuque.

This phase of construction will include installation of a climate-controlled indoor waiting area with restrooms and a janitor’s closet. The total cost of the project is estimated at nearly $431,000.

Phase one of the project, completed in 2012, created exterior seating for transit passengers under a canopy. Four of The Jule’s nine routes use the ARC Transfer Center as a stop, according to a commission press release.

The transfer, located on Kennedy Circle, is the Jule’s second-most-used stop, averaging 200 trips per day.

City Director of Transportation Services Renee Tyler said once construction begins, the project will take 12 to 18 months to complete.

