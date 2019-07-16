Elizabeth’s annual community fair will be held this weekend.
The 99th annual Elizabeth Community Fair will be held Friday through Sunday and will feature a variety of games, live music and other events.
The fair will be held largely at the Elizabeth fairgrounds along U.S. 20. The schedule includes a Fantasy Truck Pullers event Friday, a tractor pull Saturday and a barbecue competition on Sunday.
The cost of admission is $6 for those older than 12 years old and $3 for children ages 6 to 12. Children ages 5 and younger will be admitted for free.
Find a detailed schedule at elizabethcommunityfair.com