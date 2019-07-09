Dubuque County officials on Monday hashed out some details of a possible user fee for drivers who want to operate all-terrain and utility vehicles on county roads.
Members of the committee are developing an ordinance that will allow the recreational use of such vehicles. The group, which includes a mix of local officials, was created after county supervisors in late April agreed to open up some county roads to ATV/UTV riders.
Committee members further honed in on topics they have explored previously, such as which roads to exclude from the ordinance and what safety equipment will be required.
County Recorder John Murphy told members he confirmed that while the county can charge a user fee for ATV and UTV operators, officials cannot create their own registration system to track vehicle identification information on top of state-required off-road vehicle registration.
Committee members previously asked about marking vehicles with larger permit stickers that include information that would allow law enforcement officers to identify them.
“If we do something, it would be to have a user fee to help pay for the (road) signs,” Murphy said.
Murphy said generally, user fees in other counties are $15 to $40 per vehicle. He said if officials decide to create their own user fee, it could be based on the cost of added road signage, printed materials and possibly a website explaining which roads are open for ATV and UTV use.
“The total revenue’s not going to be that significant if you look at the big picture, but it would help offset costs,” he said.
Committee members also discussed whether a local fee would be an annual or one-time payment.
County Engineer Anthony Bardgett said once officials finalize which roads to exclude from the ordinance, he will know how many signs need to be placed. They then could use that data to figure out how much funding they will need and use that to determine user fees.
Members also discussed which roads they would like to exclude from the ordinance. Part of the discussion centered on roadways near John Deere Dubuque Works.
County Supervisor Dave Baker said he does not want ATVs and UTVs sharing the road with traffic from the plant. However, he said he received an email about possibly opening up those roads on weekends when traffic is lighter.
“I don’t want to mix John Deere factory traffic in with the UTVs and ATVs or vice-versa,” he said. “If there’s a good way to get around that, I’d be OK looking at if we could have non-drive times.”
Bardgett said county officials would have to put up signs marking the hours when those roads would be open, which could become complicated.
Baker said committee members might decide to err on the side of safety and that he would need to be convinced that those roads are safe for ATVs.
“We’re not going to have the perfect ordinance or one that pleases everybody,” he said.
Murphy suggested that when members do settle on some roads to exclude from the ordinance, it would be a good idea to set up a website so riders know what they can and can’t do.
“I suspect it’s going to take folks a year or two to get more familiar with what’s available,” he said.
Members also discussed what safety equipment should be required for ATV and UTV drivers.
Baker said he believes it is important for drivers to have some kind of rear-view mirror as well as headlights, brake lights and taillights.
“We want them to be seen, but I also want them to be able to see other traffic behind them,” he said.