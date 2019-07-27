SAGEVILLE, Iowa — Dubuque County’s newest campground is open for business this weekend.
County staff on Friday opened the campground at Heritage Pond, 11330 Rupp Hollow Road just outside of Dubuque.
“We think it’s going to be pretty popular,” said Brian Preston, executive director of the Dubuque County Conservation Board.
Heritage Campground features 20 sites with water and electrical hookups, along with picnic tables and fire rings.
A dump station is also available.
Preston noted that the site is near the city of Dubuque but also close to other county conservation properties.
“I think it’s a really nice location,” Preston said. “People that utilize the campground will be able to use the Heritage Trail. They’ll be able to fish in Heritage Pond.”
Campsites initially will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, though eventually, 75% will be available for reservations, Preston said.
Camping will cost $19 per night. A self-registration station is available on site.
“A lot of effort went into it, but I think it’s going to be really worthwhile,” Preston said.