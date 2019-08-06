Dubuque’s Crescent Community Health Center will mark National Health Center Week with a series of events.
Diversity Inclusion Day will be celebrated from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the center. It will feature cultural organizations providing a variety of community services, according to a press release.
Patient Appreciation Day will be celebrated from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, at the center. Planned activities include a visit from the tooth fairy from noon to 2 p.m. and medical screenings.
Health Center Appreciation Day will be celebrated on Friday, Aug. 9, with a free showing of the movie “Wonder Park” at Dubuque’s Comiskey Park.
The release states that Crescent is part of a nationwide network of locally operated health centers that serve more than 28 million people across the country.