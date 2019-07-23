Dubuque police reported:
London D. Gavin, 31, of 901/2
- Kaufmann Ave., was arrested at about 11:30 a.m. Sunday at his residence on charges of domestic assault with injury and child endangerment. Court documents state that Gavin assaulted Molly A. Wright, 31, at their residence while her three children were present.
- Michael J. Fondell, 32, of 4135 Bluebird Drive, was arrested at 6:19 p.m. Saturday at in the 1200 block of Missouri Avenue on charges of first-degree burglary and obstruction of emergency communication.
- Tyrone E. Miller, 41, of 586 Loras Blvd., was arrested at about 10:35 p.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Jackson Street on charges of second-offense operating while intoxicated and harassment of city employees and on a warrant charging domestic assault. Court documents state that he assaulted Danielle S. Taylor on June 21 at a residence that they shared at the time.
- Tanetra L. Giles, 28, of 922
1/2
- W. Fifth St., was arrested at about 8:30 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Hill Street on warrants charging assault, disorderly conduct and operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent. Court documents state that she assaulted Jenna N. Bowman, 21, of 567 Loras Boulevard, in the 900 block of West Fifth Street on July 3.
- Kaleb J. Phillips, 21, of 857 Berkley Place, was arrested at about 1:15 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Madison Street and Clarke Drive on a charge of possession of cocaine.