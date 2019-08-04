A Dubuque Community School Board member recently was re-appointed to a statewide commission.
Gov. Kim Reynolds re-appointed Anderson Sainci, of Dubuque, to the Iowa Commission on Volunteer Service. He has been a member of the board since July 2016.
The commission’s role is “to oversee the federal funding of AmeriCorps programs in Iowa (and) to promote volunteerism, community service and all volunteer community activities in Iowa,” according to its website.
Reynolds in January also selected Sainci for another state panel, the Northeast Regional STEM Advisory Board.