MINERAL POINT, Wis. — Authorities said two Mineral Point residents were arrested Sunday for dealing meth.
Billy J. Conner, 42, and Miranda L. Magnuson, 23, were arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of paraphernalia to manufacture, maintaining a drug trafficking place and possession of narcotic drugs.
The Iowa County Sheriff’s Department reports that a Mineral Point police officer pulled over Conner at about 12:15 p.m. Sunday because he knew Conner had an active warrant. An ensuing search of his vehicle turned up meth.
Authorities then searched Conner’s apartment, where they found more meth “as well as evidence of distribution,” according to a press release. Magnuson was at the apartment at that time and was arrested on the drug charges, as well as outstanding warrants out of Lafayette County.