Glitz, glamour, sparkles and smiles took over the stage in the ballroom of the Grand River Center in Dubuque on Saturday evening.
The energy was palpable and joy was infectious as 28 girls aged 5 to 25 participated in the 16th annual Miss You Can Do It pageant, a pageant created specifically for competitors with special needs and challenges.
More than 200 people attended the event, cheering on the contestants as they strutted their stuff in both casual and formal wear and answered questions for the judges.
The contestants came from all over the country. Two of them, however, didn’t have too far to travel.
Camdyn Reisner, 13, said she wasn’t really nervous for the competition, as she got her makeup and hair done by friend Jenna Behnke, of Dubuque.
“I feel happy and nice,” she said.
Camdyn’s mother, Mandy Reisner, teased her daughter saying, “Attention is not anything that you’re scared of, is it?”
Behkne added, “You don’t stop smiling when you’re onstage.”
The first appearance Camdyn made was in the casual wear portion of the evening, donning an Iowa Hawkeyes jersey as she waved to an applauding crowd.
Camdyn, who has physical and cognitive delays, was a kid captain for the team during the 2017 football season. She had the opportunity to spend time with the players and coaching staff both on and off the field.
Though this was her first Miss You Can Do It pageant, Camdyn has competed in more than a half-dozen similar events, even being crowned champion at the Pageant of Hope in April.
Mandy said she appreciates the pageant’s mission of helping girls and young women grow in confidence in themselves and their abilities.
“I can without a doubt say that Camdyn does not feel like she’s a kid with a disability when she’s on stage,” she said. “She literally feels like she is like any other individual out there. ... It’s the one time that she can really feel like it’s all about her.”
Rachel March, 12, of Peosta, Iowa, was the other local pageant contestant. She received a great reaction from the crowd during the casual wear portion of the event as she waved at them with sass and spunk.
Before the rehearsals, as she was preparing to get her hair and makeup done for the night, she was concerned about what question the judges would ask. However, her biggest worry was one similar to many preteens.
“I’m more nervous for mom,” she said. “Please don’t whistle for me when I’m up there. I’ll be so embarrassed.”
This wasn’t Rachel’s first pageant either. She said it was “really nice” to have the event close to home.
Tammie March, Rachel’s mother, said she never limits her daughter, who has Down syndrome, in her goals and what she can accomplish.
“If she wants to do it, she’ll do it,” March said. “You just have to help her with the process, you could say.”
The pageant and its nonprofit organization of the same name was founded by Miss Iowa 2008 Abbey Curran. Curran, who attended the event, defied the pageant odds becoming the first challenged woman to be named Miss Iowa and compete for Miss USA.
Her motivation for starting the Miss You Can Do It pageant was to empower girls and young women of all abilities to try new things and pursue their goals, whatever those might be and despite doubts of their own or even those around them.
“I always say that accomplishment begins with two words: I’ll try,” Curran said. “Your life doesn’t change unless you go out there and try something new.”
The event’s success and growth over the years was something Curran said she never could have imagined. She said she is grateful for the opportunity to provide an event that is “kind of its own Make-A-Wish.”
“I hope they take away (from the pageant) an abundance of confidence,” she said. “I hope that they go back to whatever their normalcy in life is and truly believe more in themselves than they did before they got there.”