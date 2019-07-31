Authorities said a Dubuque man recently was linked to a vehicle theft because he left his ID in the stolen van.
Michael L. Fitzgerald, 33, of 245 Julien Dubuque Drive, was arrested at about 4:40 p.m. Friday on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia and warrants charging operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent and third-degree burglary.
The charges stem from three different incidents, according to court documents made available this week.
In one incident, a van owned by Michael P. Ahern, 54, of rural Dubuque, was stolen while it was parked in the 50 block of South Locust Street on May 7. The vehicle was recovered three days later near the intersection of Main and Jones streets.
Police reported that video footage showed Fitzgerald in the area of the van before it was stolen and in the area where it was recovered, but documents state that one critical piece of evidence really ties him to the theft — his ID, which Ahern found in between the front seats on the floor of the van several days after it was recovered.
Fitzgerald faces the burglary charge for allegedly entering a vehicle owned by Teresa L. Rowe, 46, of East Dubuque, Ill., while it was parked in the ramp at 830 Bluff St. on May 6 and stealing items.
The last charge stems from Fitzgerald having drug paraphernalia on him when police went to arrest him on Friday on his outstanding warrants, documents state.