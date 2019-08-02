Crews soon will begin work on a stretch of Hales Mill Road between Asbury and Durango, Iowa, that has been the site of multiple crashes.
But while Dubuque County officials believe the upcoming work will address safety concerns, nearby residents familiar with the roadway have some reservations about the effectiveness of the proposed fix.
County Engineer Anthony Bardgett said crews will install an asphalt overlay on a 2.4-mile stretch of Hales Mill between Derby Grange and Burtons Furnace roads. This includes a small stretch passing in front of the Diversified Mechanical Services vehicle repair shop.
Mike Riniker has owned the business at 16827 Hales Mill Road for about two decades, and he lives in the home next door.
He has seen no shortage of wrecks and close calls.
“In 20 years, there have probably been 25 or 30 (crashes) here,” he said. “And there have been so many near-misses here you wouldn’t believe it. My main concern is safety.”
Riniker believes a slope in the roadway, beginning in the center of the road and descending toward his property, has played a definitive role in these crashes.
“When people are coming south up the road, they take the corner too fast and the momentum pushes them off the road,” he said.
FINDING SOLUTIONS
Riniker’s concerns have not fallen on deaf ears. However, he and county leaders don’t appear to see eye to eye when it comes to fixing the issues.
Bardgett said the upcoming work on Hales Mill Road represents the “last piece” of an ongoing, multifaceted effort to make improvements. He noted that crews already completed a realignment of the intersection at Hales Mill and Derby Grange roads.
In the weeks ahead, crews will level off the surface, fill ruts and potholes and then place a new surface atop the roadway.
“Typically, you want to resurface roads every 15 to 20 years,” he said. “This one has not been touched in at least 20 years, if not 25.”
Bardgett acknowledged concerns about the stretch running in front of Riniker’s property.
In the past 10 years — as far back as county data extends — five crashes have occurred on that specific curve, according to Bardgett.
He said two of the wrecks resulted only in property damage, one led to minor injuries and two resulted in serious injuries. Of the three crashes with injuries, two involved drivers who were under the influence of alcohol and the other involved a driver who was emotionally distressed.
While other factors might have played a role in these crashes, Bardgett acknowledged that the dip in the road was part of the equation.
“That is the very thing we are going to improve,” he said.
The county aims to address the offending slope by building up the roadway and reducing the steep angle, according to Bardgett.
“This will re-level that slope to where it needs to be, so you are not feeling that drop-off and you can negotiate the curve,” he said.
However, Riniker believes that solution is insufficient, arguing that the road should instead be pared down.
“I think the right way to address it is to bring the road back down and establish better crown or grade,” he said.
Former Dubuque police officer Shane O’Brien shared a similar view. He spent 38 years as an officer, and his duties included reconstructing crashes.
“One of the things you learn quickly is that, when a roadway is pitched outwardly, they are going to leave the roadway more easily,” he said.
He said he believes the only surefire way to fix the road is to pitch the road inward so it is sloping away from Riniker’s business.
EYE ON SAFETY
Concerns about Hales Mill Road have captured the attention of County Supervisor Ann McDonough, who accompanied Bardgett when he recently visited with Riniker about his concerns.
McDonough believes Bardgett has a “well-planned approach” to fixing the road, and she said the upcoming work will result in an “amazing improvement.”
She added that some of Riniker’s concerns are just inherent to the nature of the road itself.
“We cannot make all the curves go away,” she said. “It is the nature of the road and the topography of the road, not the condition of the road, that are causing some of these issues.”
Both Bardgett and McDonough acknowledged that the county must be mindful of the project’s cost.
Bardgett said the overall improvements to Hales Mill Road and other nearby roadways cost $1.6 million. This includes work on the intersection with Derby Grange Road as well as paving on a nearly 1-mile portion of Asbury Road.
Bardgett said paring down the road in the manner suggested by Riniker would add $50,000 to the total.
In addition to leveling the road, Bardgett said, the county plans to install more signage to warn motorists of the curve and to reduce their speed.
Riniker, however, believes more could be done. And he feels like time is running out to get that accomplished.
“I know that once the paver goes by here, we are done and they are not going to do anything else,” he said. “Wouldn’t it be better to fix it now?”