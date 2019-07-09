Iowa State University Extension and Outreach of Dubuque County will hold a Master Gardener Fall core training course in August.
The 11-week program is held at 6 p.m. on Tuesdays, Aug. 20 through Oct. 29, according to a press release. Meeting locations vary depending upon gardening topics.
Cost of the program is $195 and the application deadline is Thursday, Aug. 1.
Individuals completing a 40 hour volunteering requirement will receive their Master Gardener certification in January 2021.
Visit extension.iastate.edu/dubuque/MGtraining or call 563-583-6496 for more information.