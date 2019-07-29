A Dubuque man faces a criminal charge for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a woman without telling her that he had HIV.
Frederick D. Moore, 32, of 1122 Center Place, was arrested at about 6:15 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Jackson and East 21st streets on a warrant charging criminal transmission of an infectious disease to another person.
Dubuque police could not be reached for comment on the case Sunday, but court documents released this morning provided more information.
They state that Moore was taken to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital in Dubuque on May 1 for treatment of respiratory problems. A woman who accompanied him was in the room when Moore was asked by a doctor if he still was taking his HIV medications.
Documents state that the woman became alarmed because she had a sexual relationship with Moore. She asked him whether he had HIV, and Moore "deflected the question and told her he did not know what the doctor was talking about."
The Telegraph Herald does not identify victims of alleged sexual crimes.
Medical records indicate that after the woman left the room, Moore confirmed to the provider that he has HIV and had been off his medications.
The woman had HIV screening tests in April and June, according to documents. The results of both tests were nonreactive.
A warrant for Moore's arrest was issued on June 11. His first court hearing is set for Thursday, Aug. 1.