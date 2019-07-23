June sentences and deferred judgments issued in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County. The date listed is the day of the offense.

  • Jesse E. Foutch, 36; lascivious acts with a child; May 1, 2017; 10-year prison sentence, $1,000 fine, sex offender program, sex offender registry, DNA requirement and civil penalty.
  • Andrew R. Babbitt, 32; assault while displaying a dangerous weapon; Oct. 6; two-year suspended prison sentence, $625 suspended fine, two years of probation, residential facility and DNA requirement.
  • Michael A. Connolly, 24; possession of controlled substance; Jan. 2; 156-day jail sentence and $315 fine.
  • Amy L. Cook, 40; assault; April 13; $100 fine.
  • Wendy S. Dole, 49; possession of controlled substance-second offense; March 18; 60-day jail sentence and $315 fine.
  • Chase R. Gift, 34; possession of controlled substance-third or subsequent offense; March 20, 2017; five-year suspended prison sentence, $750 suspended fine, three years of probation and DNA requirement.
  • Julius G. Irvin, 28; possession of controlled substance; April 24; one-year suspended jail sentence and two years of probation.
  • Chad R. Julson, 34; possession of controlled substance-third or subsequent offense; Feb. 15; five-year suspended prison sentence, $750 suspended fine, five years of probation and DNA requirement.
  • Troy A. Koranda, 24; first-degree harassment; March 30; two-year suspended prison sentence, $625 suspended fine, two years of probation, one year at a residential facility and DNA requirement.
  • Troy A. Koranda, 24; false imprisonment; March 30; one-year suspended jail sentence, $315 fine, two years of probation and one year at a residential facility.
  • Troy A. Koranda, 24; domestic assault-second offense; March 30; two-year suspended prison sentence, $625 suspended fine, two years of probation, one year at a residential facility, DNA requirement and batterer program.
  • Molly A. Kreiss, 51; two counts of assault; March 25; two $100 fines.
  • Mary C. Lent, 28; possession of controlled substance; Feb. 8; two-year deferred judgment, two years of probation and civil penalty.
  • Deloach C. Lindsey, 34; assault; Jan. 17; one-year suspended jail sentence, $315 fine and two years of probation.
  • Deloach C. Lindsey, 34; domestic assault; March 17; one-year suspended jail sentence, $315 fine, two years of probation and batterer program.
  • Alexander X. McDuffey, 20; assault; Jan. 15; two-year deferred judgment, two years of probation and civil penalty.
  • Casey R. Norpel, 34; child endangerment; Aug. 6; two-year suspended prison sentence, $625 fine, two years of probation and DNA requirement.
  • Brian P. Jansen, 28; domestic assault; April 3; one-year deferred judgment and one year of probation.
  • Antonio D. Jones Sr., 31; controlled substance violation; March 26; 10-year prison sentence, $1,000 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
  • Thomas L. Ostrander, 29; possession of controlled substance-second offense; June 10; two years of probation.
  • Cory L. Parker, 34; possession of controlled substance-third or subsequent offense; five-year suspended prison sentence, $750 fine, five years of probation and DNA requirement.
  • Francisco T. Alonso Ortiz, 29; possession of controlled substance; Oct. 14; 364-day suspended jail sentence, $315 fine and two years of probation.
  • John M. Brenner Jr., 25; possession of controlled substance-third or subsequent violation; Dec. 2; five-year suspended prison sentence, $750 suspended fine, five years of probation, one year at a residential facility, DNA requirement and community service.
  • Tenisha M. Cook, 32; child endangerment; Aug. 16; two-year suspended prison sentence, $625 suspended fine, two years of probation and DNA requirement.
  • Christopher T. Crall, 51; possession of controlled substance-third or subsequent offense; July 13; five-year suspended prison sentence, $750 fine and DNA requirement.
  • Jesse L. Crow, 33; assault; March 28; 10-day jail sentence.
  • Jesse L. Crow, 33; assault; March 6; 180-day jail sentence, 170 days suspended, $315 fine and two years of probation.
  • Denita L. Dixon, 30; assault; Oct. 17; 187-day jail sentence, 180 days suspended, $315 fine and two years of probation.
  • Jeremy J. Gabel, 43; assault; June 9; 90-day suspended jail sentence, $315 fine and one year of probation.
  • Alvin Glinn III, 33; assault; June 18, 2018; one-year suspended jail sentence, $315 fine and two years of probation.
  • Neal W. Gunter, 57; making a threat with explosive or incendiary device; May 28, 2017; five-year deferred judgment, five years of probation and civil penalty.
  • Rodney A. Harderman, 54; domestic assault; July 27, 2015; 180 days of probation and batterer program.
  • Melvina N. Harris, 38; domestic assault with display or use of weapon; April 9; two-year deferred judgment, two years of probation and civil penalty.
  • Michael A. Miller, 29; possession of controlled substance; May 16; 30-day jail sentence and $315 fine.
  • Dondre K. Minor, 23; domestic assault; Aug. 6; 30-day jail sentence.
  • Paul E. Herman II, 34; domestic assault; April 30; 30-day jail sentence and batterer program.
  • Louis J. Ostert, 31; domestic assault-second offense, and assault with intent to inflict serious injury; March 24; one-year jail sentence, 245 days suspended, $625 suspended fine, two years of probation, DNA requirement and batterer program.
  • Alexander M. Peterson, 34; domestic assault; April 13; two-year suspended prison sentence, $625 suspended fine, two years of probation and DNA requirement.
  • Alexander M. Peterson, 34; domestic assault; April 13; one-year jail sentence, 363 days suspended, $315 fine, two years of probation and batterer program.
  • John L. Plummer, 31; second-degree harassment; April 11; 187-day jail sentence, 180 days suspended, $315 fine and two years of probation.
  • Colleen J. Rath, 34; controlled substance violation; Sept. 21; 10-year suspended prison sentence, $1,000 suspended fine, five years of probation and DNA requirement.
  • James T. Rettenmaier, 27; domestic assault; March 2; two-year deferred judgment, two years of probation, civil penalty and batterer program.
  • Kendra R. Schaar Harp, 19; three counts of child endangerment; Feb. 8; two-year deferred judgment, two years of probation and civil penalty.
  • Demarlo D. Taylor, 26; domestic assault; Nov. 12; one-year suspended jail sentence, 363 days suspended, $315 fine, two years of probation and batterer program.
  • Zachary B. Torbol, 28; domestic assault and first-degree harassment; May 6, 2018; two-year suspended prison sentence, $625 suspended fine, two years of probation, one year at a residential facility, DNA requirement and batterer program.
  • Brittany T. Walker, 30; child endangerment; May 31; 180-day jail sentence, 173 days suspended, $625 suspended fine, two years of probation and DNA requirement.
  • Amanda L. Wolter, 24; possession of controlled substance; March 15; one-year suspended jail sentence, $315 fine and two years of probation.
  • Freddrick T. Woods, 44; assault; May 4; 60-day jail sentence and $315 fine.
  • Russell A. Wise, 48; assault; March 2; 30-day suspended jail sentence and two years of probation.
  • Russell A. Wise, 48; child endangerment; March 2; two-year suspended prison sentence, $625 suspended fine, two years of probation and DNA requirement.
