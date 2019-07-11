The appearance of double yellow lines and left-hand turning lanes on major streets took some Dubuque drivers by surprise 40 years ago.
The City of Dubuque launched a several-year road-painting project to bring the community’s traffic markings in line with Iowa’s other municipalities.
Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported on the developments in its edition of July 22, 1979.
NEW DIRECTIONS FOR YELLOW LINES
There are three theories on why double yellow lines suddenly are appearing on Dubuque’s major streets.
One is that the city’s paint-spraying machine has double vision. Not true. It’s broken part of the time, but that’s not the problem.
Second is that the lines are an insidious plot to enrich paint companies, give kick-backs to city employees, bust Dubuque’s budget and rip off taxpayers. There are letters at City Hall and at Gov. Robert Ray’s office to that effect.
The third one is that the lines are being sprayed to stripe Dubuque like the rest of the state because traffic laws have changed in the past 25 years.
Dubuque’s traffic engineer, Steve Jepsen, said that’s the real reason drivers are finding two lines where there was formerly one and a turn bay where there was formerly none.
The driving directions on Dubuque streets are such a mixed bag right now that some not only defy normal traffic patterns, but also are downright dangerous, Jepsen said.
For instance, many motorists might already have noted the wide lanes for left-hand turns painted on East 20th Street, one of the city’s busier areas at rush hours. Previously, traffic driving through had to weave over to the right at the corners so that others could make left-hand turns.
Those narrow, left-turn lanes trapped a lot of unsuspecting drivers who often fouled traffic and caused accidents, Jepsen said.
So, the city removed parking along the street and reserved a standard-sized middle lane for left-hand turns. Now, the traffic flows relatively smoothly.
Similar turn pockets will be included at many narrow intersections, as well as at confusing corners, Jepsen said. The “drop” turn lanes (where the motorist has to drop over to the right to pass through) are likely to disappear, he said.
“What I’m trying to do is to get it straightened out so that you don’t find yourself sitting in a (left-hand) turn pocket you don’t want to be in,” he said.
Arrows also are being painted to reinforce directions.
Why the double yellow center line? That’s the approved symbol for “no passing from either direction.” Motorists must stay to the right of a double yellow line (or of a single yellow line in their lane) while driving. At corners, the double yellow line shows the farthest to the left that a driver can move. Drivers also should watch for directions such as arrows or other warnings, Jepsen said.
The whole painting program along with analysis of problem intersections, could take a few summers.