ELKADER, Iowa — A trip to Motor Mill Historic Site is something of a walk back in time.
Nestled alongside the Turkey River southeast of Elkader, a 19th-century limestone flour mill and nearby buildings greet visitors to the rural, wooded area.
“To me, this is, in the county, one of the best places we’ve got,” said Kenny Slocum, a naturalist and resource manager for Clayton County Conservation Board.
Visitors can tour the mill on summer weekends to learn about its history. And on any day of the week, they can hike, fish, camp and canoe in the surrounding acreage.
The site traces its history to 1847, when John Thompson purchased the plot of land in Clayton County. In 1867, Thompson partnered with James Crosby and J.P. Dickinson to build a mill that would open two years later.
The endeavor was short-lived, however. Invasions of bugs that devastated wheat crops, flooding that damaged the dam, changing agricultural practices and other issues forced the closure of the mill in 1883. The small town that had sprung up nearby dissolved.
These days, weekend visitors to the historic site can tour the structure, as well as nearby buildings such as the stable and cooperage. Inside the mill, visitors can view four original bed stones, along with a crane and other tools.
“Visitors are welcome to go pretty much anywhere on the site, minus the inn,” said Grace Rodman, a seasonal intern who leads tours at Motor Mill.
The surrounding land includes about 4.5 miles of hiking trails on both sides of the Turkey River. One trail follows a steep incline through the woods to the site of an old quarry used to mine limestone for the nearby buildings.
The trail is among Slocum’s favorites.
“It’s just very unique,” he said. “There’s something about it. It’s got vistas. It’s peaceful and quiet. It’s hard to get to a place in Iowa where you’re this far from road noise.”
The area also plays host to several campsites and is adjacent to the Retz Woods Preserve, a former state preserve now managed by the county. That area has no trails, but visitors can hike through the property along the river and through more rocky escarpments.
A bend in the Turkey River at the historic site also provides a good spot for fishing, and a nearby canoe landing is a popular spot for paddlers to get out of the river. The southern portion of the park is also accessible to horseback riders.
Dayton Jones, who lives in Cedar Rapids but grew up in McGregor, recently took his annual family camping trip to Motor Mill.
While there, his family enjoys fishing, canoeing, hiking and relaxing, though being on the river is a particular highlight, Jones said.
“This is one of the few trips that I make every year that I get excited for,” he said. “I love this place.”