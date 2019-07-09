SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Tri-State Line Dancers, 9 a.m., Masonic Temple, 1155 Locust St., lower level. Details: 563-599-2748.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 11:15 a.m. yoga; 10:45 a.m. line dancers perform; 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon needlework group; 12:15 p.m. open bridge; 12:15-3:30 p.m. dominoes; 12:15-4 p.m. duplicate bridge; 12:15-4 p.m. ladies bridge.
Strange New Planet, 1 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadows Drive. Learn how astronomers study planets and other outer space objects in this hands-on science workshop. You’ll be given a new planet to observe, study and name. For those in second grade and older.
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St., 11 a.m. beginner dominoes; noon dominoes; 2 p.m. cards.
Wednesday
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 10-11 a.m. senior exercise class; 12:15-4 p.m. open euchre.
Life-Sized Games, 1 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Epworth branch, 110 Biermann Road. Play life-sized Yahtzee, Chutes & Ladders, Tic-Tac-Toe and other classic games. For all ages.
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. open chapel; 5:30 p.m. Bible study.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
Hot Summer Nights, 6 p.m., Dubuque County Fairgrounds, 14569 Old Highway Road. No charge to put your vehicle on display; all years of vehicles welcome. Food and drinks available for purchase. Free admission.
Music Men A cappella Barbershop Chorus, 7:30 p.m., Summit Congregational United Church of Christ, 2885 John F. Kennedy Road. Weekly rehearsal. Details: 563-552-7064.
Alice Cooper, 8 p.m., Five Flags Center, 405 Main St.
Wednesday
Galena Festival of the Performing Arts: “Marimba, Anyone?,” noon, Turner Hall, 115 S. Bench St., Galena, Ill. Admission: Free. Keith Lienert, the principal percussionist with Dubuque Symphony Orchestra.
Grizzly Goat, 8 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8:30 p.m., Denny’s Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road.
LITERARY ARTS
Today
Adult Book Discussion — “Little Fires Everywhere,” 6:30 p.m., Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St., first floor program room. A bimonthly book discussion group for adults.
Science Fiction Book Club, 6 p.m., Platteville (Wis.) Public Library, 225 W. Main St.
LEARNING
Wednesday
Youth Whitewater Kayaking Clinic, 2 p.m., Swiss Valley Nature Center, 13606 Swiss Valley Road, Peosta, Iowa. This all-levels clinic is designed to introduce youth participants to whitewater kayaking.
Device Advice, 2 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadows Drive. Have questions about your smartphone or tablet? We’ll do our best to help you figure it out. For adults.
YogaFury, 5 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St. Cost is $15.
Toastmasters, 5:30 p.m., Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St. Develop your speaking, communication and leadership skills in a safe learning environment.
LIFESTYLE
Today
Prenatal Breast Feeding Class, 6 p.m., Statera Integrated Health and Wellness Solutions, 3375 Lake Ridge Drive. The class will give you the knowledge to feel ready to meet your baby and start the breastfeeding journey. Moms are encouraged to have a support person come along.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Alcoholics Anonymous, noon, Westside Club Room, 1646 Asbury Road. Open meeting.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., 1646 Asbury Road. Day at a Time Group. Details: 563-557-9196.
Women’s Support Group, 9 a.m., Substance Abuse Services Center, Nesler Centre, Eighth and Main streets.
Rotary Club, noon, Dubuque Golf & Country Club, 1800 Randall Place. Details: www.dubuquerotary.org.
Celebrate Recovery, 1 p.m., Crossroads Community Church/Galena (Ill.) Convention Center, 900 Galena Square Drive. Helping people overcome hurts, habits and hang-ups of any kind. Details: 815-541-3977.
SNAP Dubuque, 6 p.m., Bishop Block Conference Room, 90 Main St. SNAP Support group for survivors and supporters in a safe environment.
Overeaters Anonymous, 7 p.m., Mount Carmel, 1050 Carmel Drive, Marian Hall. Details: 563-581-9840.
Al-Anon Julien Group AFG, 7 p.m., Intergroup, 1670 Asbury Road.
Wednesday
Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 285, 7 a.m., St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2025 Jackson St. Details: 563-580-9641.
Rotary Club of Galena, 11:45 a.m., DeSoto House Hotel, 230 S. Main St., Galena, Ill.
Sertoma Club, noon, Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St. Details: 563-582-8179 or 563-590-0018.
Men’s Journey to Victory, 4 p.m., Nesler Centre, Eighth and Main streets, group room 2. A support group for men recovering from addictions or other life challenges. All men are welcome. Details: 563-495-1340.
Dubuque Gamblers Anonymous — Keep it Simple, 6 p.m., Northeast Iowa Community College, 680 Main St., room 112. Open support group meeting.
Alcoholics Anonymous — Basilica Basement Group, 7 p.m., St. Francis Basilica, 104 Second St., Dyersville, Iowa.
Al-Anon Westside AFG, 7 p.m., 1646 Asbury Road, lower level, side entrance.
Al-Anon AFG, 8 p.m., United Church of Christ, 206 E. Platt St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Alcoholics Anonymous: The Outcast Group, Multicultural Family Center, 1157 Central Ave. A 12-step open discussion group for men and women recovering from substance abuse. Details: 563-690-6042.
FOOD & DRINK
Wednesday
Community Meal, 11:30 a.m., Bell Tower Retirement Community, 430 Sidney St., East Dubuque, Ill.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today
Holy Ghost Euchre, 1 p.m., Holy Ghost Hall, 2917 Central Ave. Everyone welcome.
Tuesday Night Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Days Inn Dubuque, 1111 Dodge St. Details: Gary, 563-542-8175.
Bingo, 6 p.m., Holy Ghost, 2921 Central Ave. Early games start at 6:10, and regular games start at 7. All are welcome.
Wednesday
Crochet Basics, 5:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. Learn how to create a chain, turn a row and read a pattern. For ages 16 and older.
Tri-State Independent Blind Society Bingo, 6:25 p.m., 1068 Cedar Cross Road. 6:25 p.m. warm-up, and 7 p.m. regular games. $6 packs. Two jackpots: One pays up to $1,000 and one up to $2,500.
Minecraft Mania, 6:30 p.m., Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St. Whether or not you’re a Minecraft wiz, sign up for this game-playing night. Bring a friend to join in on the fun and creativity. Test your skills and build away. For ages 7 through high school.
Trivia for Dorks, 7 p.m., Dimensional Brewing Co., 67 Main St. Any team size welcome.