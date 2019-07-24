A Dubuque-based credit union is one of the highest-rated institutions of its kind in the country, according to a report from a national financial news outlet.
Dupaco Community Credit Union was one of just two Iowa-based credit unions listed in an annual list compiled by Forbes.com. Dupaco was ranked just below Waterloo-based Veridian Credit Union on the listing, released late last month.
In a press release issued Tuesday, Dupaco President and CEO Joe Hearn praised the distinction.
“This recognition simply reaffirms our staff consistently delivers on the Dupaco brand promise to improve each member’s financial position and uplift the communities we serve,” he said in the release.
Forbes partners with market research firm Statista to survey more than 25,000 consumers about opinions regarding former and current financial relationships. Banks and financial institutions were ranked based on overall satisfaction, trust, terms and conditions, services offered and financial advice.
Thirteen nationwide banks — including U.S. Bank, Wells Fargo and Chase Bank — weren’t considered in the rankings. Only 182 credit unions and 149 banks — about 3.1% of the total number of U.S. financial institutions — made the list, according to the Forbes report.