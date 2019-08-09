More Iowans are gambling and demonstrating symptoms of problem gambling, according an Iowa Department of Public Health study released today.
"Gambling Attitudes and Behaviors: A 2018 Survey of Adult Iowans" estimates that more than 1.7 million adult Iowans -- or 73.8% of the adult population -- gambled during the last 12 months, and 315,000 (13.6%) experienced symptoms of problem gambling.
Both figures have increased since the IDPH conducted a similar study three years ago. That analysis found that 68.1% of adult Iowans had gambled and 12.6% were classified as "at-risk" of having gambling problems.
An accompanying report explored the prevalence of spots betting and fantasy sports. This study found that 9% of adult Iowans either bet on sports or play fantasy sports. Nearly a quarter of that group -- 23% -- were classified as at-risk gamblers.
The release of these findings come at a time when Iowans' gambling options are poised to increase.
State officials last month approved a final set of rules for Iowa’s new law allowing sports betting. Sports betting is slated to go live at noon Thursday, Aug. 15, although Dubuque casinos may take a bit longer to throw their hats in the ring.
Officials with Boyd Gaming, the parent company of Diamond Jo in Dubuque, recently said they aim to have the venue's sportsbook open by early September. Q Casino officials said betting through that facility likely would start in late August or early September.
This story will be updated.