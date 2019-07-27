Country music fans attending the Dubuque County Fair’s concert Friday night were ecstatic to have a popular artist on the stage.
Chris Young, who shot to fame in 2006 as the winner of the "Nashville Star" singing competition, performed in front of thousands of fans on the fourth night of the fair. The weeklong event continues through Sunday.
“It’s a pretty good improvement from the years past,” said Jesse Bahl, of Asbury, Iowa. “I’ve always liked him as a singer, you know?”
Dubuque’s Katie Felderman saw Young live in Cedar Rapids last year and was excited to see him again.
“He is really good in person, and I just love every one of his songs,” she said.
Denise Pirc also is a big fan Young’s music -- as well as his looks.
“I’m just about the songs,” her husband, Michael, said.
“After 38 years, I’m trying to make him into the ‘Man I Wanna Be,’” Denise jokingly said of her husband, referencing one of Young’s songs.
The Dyersville, Iowa, couple agreed that the fair needed modern country acts to pull in the crowds, calling upon their more than 20 years of Dubuque County Fair expertise.
Fair General Manager Kevin Kotz said about 5,300 tickets were sold. Kotz said a committee of community members of all ages selected Young due to his widespread appeal.
"It turned out to be great," Kotz said.
Hillside tickets were sold at a buy-one, get-one-free rate the week leading up to the concert to give audience members a more-affordable seating option, Kotz said.
Young opened the show with his 2017 tune “Hangin’ On” and Grammy-nominated early hit “Gettin’ You Home.”
A few songs in, he played “Who I Am with You,” one for the lovebirds. He gave the single folks in the audience a stern warning beforehand.
“Don’t text your ex during this song,” he said. “There’ll be songs about beer and tequila later.”
On stage, Young repeatedly expressed his thanks to the crowd, attributing his ongoing success to his fans.
Before he played his first chart-topping hit, “I’m Comin’ Over,” he said, “Thank you guys so much for making this one of the biggest songs I’ve ever had.”
He also shared gratitude for artists he found inspirational, playing covers like Keith Whitley’s “Don’t Close Your Eyes,” and Garth Brooks’ “Papa Loved Mama."
At one point, Young stopped mid-song to play a snippet of a Conway Twitty tune and tell fans who weren’t familiar to stop paying attention to him and download some Twitty music.
Fans cheered loudly at the opening bars of “Raised on Country,” released earlier this year.
“The funny thing is, it’s simple as hell," he stopped to say. "You just play these two chords over and over.”
Later, Young played “Drowning,” another brand-new song written as a tribute to a friend who died too soon.
“I hope it touches you if you lost somebody,” Young said.
He said the song’s unexpected early success, which he again thanked the crowd for, makes it a likely candidate for his next single. Audience members said they were looking forward to Young's new album, which will be released in coming months.
At the end of the show, Young fulfilled his promise to play something boozy with “Drinkin’ me Lonely.”
“I don’t care how single you are, you can get behind this one,” he said.